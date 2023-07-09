On July 9, Target Will Launch Its Answer To Prime Day

(CTN News) – Get your credit card ready: Target is hosting a mid-summer bargain-palooza to compete with Amazon Prime Day. Target Circle Week runs from Sunday, July 9 through Saturday, July 15, and the company promises savings of up to 50% on both brands and national brands.

Like Prime Day deals, sale is available only to members of the Circle loyalty program – although unlike Prime Circle, Target Circle is free to join.

Additionally, Target offers Circle Week goods, including discounted groceries, at physical stores as well as online and on its app. It is also possible to pick up products ordered through fulfillment services within a couple of hours of ordering them, or to have them delivered within one hour by using the Shipt delivery option.

According to Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, you will “experience affordable joy like never before.”

The Circle Week discounts are scheduled to go live on July 9 at, so if you would like an early taste of affordable joy, the retailer has already revealed some of them.

Early Target Circle Week Deals

The Sun Squad is offering a 50% discount on select items, including outdoor pools, water toys, and more

Save 30% on select children’s clothing

Spend $40 on beauty and health products and receive a $10 gift card

You can save 20% on all Barbie products

Mountain Dew, Bubly and Gatorade are 20% off

Discount of 20% on breakfast cereals

When you spend $50 on household essentials at Target, you will receive a $15 gift card

You can save $30 on the Keurig K-Mini (on sale for $59.99, regular price $89.99)

Lenovo 15.6″ Touchscreen IdeaPad 3i laptop (sale $389.99, reg. $739.99) for $350 off

You can save $130 on the Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum (sale price $299.99, regular price $429.99).

How to sign up for Target Circle

You can join Target Circle almost comically easily, and anyone is welcome. Please visit the Circle signup page, click “create account”, and provide your name, email address, and telephone number.

A Circle membership offers many benefits in addition to the admiration of your peers. In addition, you will be able to access members-only deals, earn 1% rewards on non-RedCard purchases you can use at Target, and be able to influence how allocates its charitable funds.

