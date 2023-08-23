Nvidia’s GeForce Now Service Offers Microsoft’s PC Game Pass This Week

(CTN News) – The GeForce Now streaming service, powered by Nvidia, is starting to roll out support for PC Game Pass and Microsoft Store titles this week as part of its expansion plans.

Subscribers to the PC Game Pass will be able to begin streaming titles through GeForce Now starting on August 24th, including first-party titles from Microsoft like Deathloop and Grounded, as well as third-party titles like No Man’s Sky and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.

It should be noted that while PC Game Pass and Microsoft Store games will be available on GeForce Now, not all of them will be available immediately for streaming on Nvidia’s service.

There is no doubt that Nvidia has done a lot of work to integrate the Microsoft Store into GeForce Now, however, it still needs to integrate all the games that are available on PC Game Pass subscriptions into GeForce Now.

Thus, PC Game Pass subscribers as well as anyone who has purchased a Microsoft Store game might need to wait a little longer for their entire game library to be available on GeForce Now.

Following an agreement between Microsoft and Nvidia, Microsoft officially began releasing Xbox games for PC on GeForce Now in May, following the arrival of Xbox games for Xbox 360.

A 10-year agreement was signed between Nvidia and Microsoft, which allows Nvidia to license Xbox PC games to GeForce Now as part of a broader effort by Microsoft in order to appease regulators about its proposed Activision Blizzard deal.

In addition, when the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is completed, Microsoft will also be able to access the titles that Activision Blizzard provides as part of the deal.

As a result of Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, cloud gaming has proven to be a controversial part of the acquisition process, with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority citing it as the most important reason for blocking the deal in April.

In response to this, Microsoft is planning to sell its Activision Blizzard cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft in an attempt to get the deal approved in the UK. Activision Blizzard’s games will be streamed to Xbox Cloud Gaming by Ubisoft outside the European Union.

