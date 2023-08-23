Connect with us

Business

Nvidia's GeForce Now Service Offers Microsoft's PC Game Pass This Week
Business

SoftBank-Backed Chipmaker Files For 2023's Biggest IPO

Business How To

How To Create A Winning Call-to-Action (CTA) Strategy For Business Growth

Business News

Thailand's Q2 Economic Growth At 1.8% Amid Export Challenges and Tourism Resilience

Business

Over 2,000 Alibaba Jobs Just Went Up After Beijing's Tech Crackdown

Business

An IPO By Arm Is Expected To Be Filed Soon. Here's What You Need To Know.

Business News

Thailand Inks Mini-Free Trade Deal With China's Yunnan Province To Enhance Collaboration

Business

Mastering B2B Appointment Setting: Unlocking Growth Opportunities

Business

Bitcoin And Orange Prices Have Increased About Equally Since 2020

Business

3 Distinct Trends Segregating Restaurant Companies into Victors And Underperformers

Business

Australian Dollar's Decline Against The US Dollar: Causes And Consequences Of Its Recent Downturn

Business

Cryptocurrency CAIZcoin Prepares To Launch Globally

Business

China's Evergrande Files for Bankruptcy Protection as Economy Implodes

Business

How Your Business Can Improve Its Online Marketing Efforts

Business News

Xi Jinping's Vision For China's Future: Cultivating Socialist Ideology And Long-Term Focus

Business

Target And Walmart Face Similar Problems, But Only 1 Thrives

Business

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Is Added To The List Of War Sponsors By The NACP

Business

5 Reasons You Should Try Out an E-Commerce Website

Business

Strategies for Effective Product Research: Finding the Perfect Product to Sell on Amazon

Business

SaaS Email Marketing: 5 Strategies for Effective Growth and Engagement

Business

Nvidia's GeForce Now Service Offers Microsoft's PC Game Pass This Week

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Nvidia's GeForce Now Service Offers Microsoft's PC Game Pass This Week

(CTN News) – The GeForce Now streaming service, powered by Nvidia, is starting to roll out support for PC Game Pass and Microsoft Store titles this week as part of its expansion plans.

Subscribers to the PC Game Pass will be able to begin streaming titles through GeForce Now starting on August 24th, including first-party titles from Microsoft like Deathloop and Grounded, as well as third-party titles like No Man’s Sky and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.

It should be noted that while PC Game Pass and Microsoft Store games will be available on GeForce Now, not all of them will be available immediately for streaming on Nvidia’s service.

There is no doubt that Nvidia has done a lot of work to integrate the Microsoft Store into GeForce Now, however, it still needs to integrate all the games that are available on PC Game Pass subscriptions into GeForce Now.

Thus, PC Game Pass subscribers as well as anyone who has purchased a Microsoft Store game might need to wait a little longer for their entire game library to be available on GeForce Now.

Following an agreement between Microsoft and Nvidia, Microsoft officially began releasing Xbox games for PC on GeForce Now in May, following the arrival of Xbox games for Xbox 360.

A 10-year agreement was signed between Nvidia and Microsoft, which allows Nvidia to license Xbox PC games to GeForce Now as part of a broader effort by Microsoft in order to appease regulators about its proposed Activision Blizzard deal.

In addition, when the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is completed, Microsoft will also be able to access the titles that Activision Blizzard provides as part of the deal.

As a result of Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, cloud gaming has proven to be a controversial part of the acquisition process, with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority citing it as the most important reason for blocking the deal in April.

In response to this, Microsoft is planning to sell its Activision Blizzard cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft in an attempt to get the deal approved in the UK. Activision Blizzard’s games will be streamed to Xbox Cloud Gaming by Ubisoft outside the European Union.

SoftBank-Backed Chipmaker Files For 2023’s Biggest IPO

How To Create A Winning Call-to-Action (CTA) Strategy For Business Growth

Thailand’s Q2 Economic Growth At 1.8% Amid Export Challenges and Tourism Resilience
