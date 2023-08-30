Mark Thompson, Former BBC and New York Times Executive, Takes the Helm at CNN

(CTN News) – CNN aims to reverse its recent struggles by enlisting the expertise of former executives from the BBC and The New York Times.

In a bid to rejuvenate the news organization that has faced leadership instability and declining viewership over the last couple of years, Mark Thompson has been named as the new Chair and CEO of CNN.

The announcement, made by David Zaslav, the head of CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, heralds Thompson’s appointment. This move follows the dismissal of Chris Licht in June, along with a temporary four-person team that had been overseeing CNN.

Mark Thompson, previously the President and CEO of The New York Times for eight years before departing in 2020, has been acknowledged for his pivotal role in reshaping the newspaper into a digital-focused entity.

This transformation shifted its reliance from a dwindling advertising market to a model more reliant on paid subscribers.

Notably, Thompson, who also served as the Director-General of the BBC from 2004 to 2012, has been instrumental in ushering both of these prestigious news organizations into the digital era.

David Zaslav lauds Thompson as a “true innovator” who has successfully steered two of the world’s most esteemed news institutions through the transition into the digital age.

Zaslav Hails New CNN Leader Mark Thompson’s Vision and Dedication Amid Critical Period

Describing him as a potent force for CNN and the field of journalism during this critical juncture, Zaslav stated, “His strategic foresight, history of transformational leadership, and unwavering dedication to news are a powerful combination.”

In a formal declaration, Thompson, a recipient of knighthood from the British government, articulated his perspective, stating, “While some perceive disruption, I perceive opportunity.”

Licht’s departure came after a tumultuous 13-month period that saw CNN trailing considerably behind Fox News and MSNBC in popularity, as the prevailing political polarization led viewers to resonate more with opinion-driven news.

Licht had advocated for CNN to navigate a middle course and leverage its robust news-gathering capabilities.

His tenure met its end following a damning profile in The Atlantic magazine that highlighted his struggle to connect with numerous employees, many of whom were loyal to his forerunner, Jeff Zucker.

Challenges Faced by CNN: Financial Setbacks, Streaming Shifts, and Host Departures

Zucker had exited in February 2022 after failing to disclose a romantic involvement with another network executive to his superiors.

Beyond viewership ratings, CNN encountered financial setbacks, with its profits plummeting from $1.08 billion in 2020 to $892 million in 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Shortly after Licht assumed his role, CNN’s new corporate overseers terminated a highly publicized streaming service mere weeks after its launch. Just recently, it was revealed that CNN’s news content would be incorporated into its Max streaming platform.

Over the past two years, CNN parted ways with two prominent prime-time hosts, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon, the latter following an unsuccessful transition to a new morning show.

Licht struggled to establish a stable prime-time lineup during his tenure. The interim leadership team consisting of Amy Entelis, David Leavy, Virginia Moseley, and Eric Sherling recently unveiled a fresh lineup that features Kaitlan Collins, Abby Phillip, and Laura Coates in weeknight roles.

Seasoned journalists Christiane Amanpour and Chris Wallace are slated for new weekend positions.

Initial reports about Thompson’s appointment surfaced on Tuesday evening through Puck magazine.