Legal Expert: Twitter Plays ‘Stupid Game’ To Stall Ex-Workers’ Lawsuits

(CTN News) – A court filing indicates that Twitter Inc. has refused to arbitrate legal claims made by hundreds of ex-employees who are unable to produce copies of the employment contracts they signed.

This follows the company’s successful request to send their class action claims to arbitration.

According to Shannon Liss-Riordan, a lawyer for over 1,000 employees who were laid off or fired last year, she may have to bring hundreds of claims to court just to obtain copies of the agreements when Twitter moves to initiate arbitration proceedings.

The Liss-Riordan Foundation and filed a joint filing in San Francisco federal court on Thursday to provide the court with an update ahead of the hearing on February 9.

According to the workers, Twitter failed to pay promised severance or give them the advance notice required by law for mass layoffs, allegations that the company denies.

It was ruled by a federal judge last month that several of the plaintiffs in the class action must arbitrate their claims. The case has remained in court since others did not sign arbitration agreements.

According to an interview Liss-Riordan conducted on Friday, Twitter is likely to delay arbitration proceedings in the hope that some workers will drop their claims.

“Twitter is simply trying to play a stupid game,” she stated. It appears that no one is giving up.

I requested a comment from Twitter, but the company did not respond. Liss-Riordan’s lawyers alleged in Thursday’s filing that the company attempted to shortcut the arbitration process by failing to produce all of the agreements.

Plaintiffs’ counsel appeared to submit more than 1,000 incomplete and insufficient arbitration demands solely to leverage large initial case management fees against, they wrote.

Furthermore, Twitter said it was not obligated to provide workers with any severance, and that the pay it did provide to departing employees was “generous compared to financial situation.”

“Mass arbitrations,” in which hundreds or thousands of individuals file similar individual claims, can cost companies millions of dollars in fees alone.

In recent years, plaintiffs’ lawyers have increasingly used this strategy to push back against companies that require their employees or customers to sign arbitration agreements.

Liss-Riordan has filed three other lawsuits against in connection with the layoffs, including claims that Twitter targeted female employees and forced out workers with disabilities. The plaintiff has filed a motion to dismiss these claims.

It is Cornet v. Twitter Inc., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:22-cv-06851.

