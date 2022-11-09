Connect with us

Business

Cathay Pacific Has Appointed Ronald Lam As its New CEO
Advertisement

Business

CFO Of Tyson Foods Arrested After Drunken Entry

Business

Binance To Buy Rival FTX Following Liquidity Crunch

Business

In Oklahoma Rural Counties, Republicans Made Big Inroads Since 2002

Business

US Power Prices Continued To Fall Last Week

Business

Oil Prices Dip as China Demand, Recession Concerns Outweigh Supply woes

Business

Mulland Fraser Offers 5 Financial Strategies for Smart Investors

Business

Top Tech Companies' Market Values Are Being Batter By 2022

Business

How Matter Makes Smart Home IoT Seamless: What Is It?

Business

Agro Chemical 3PL Market: Future Aspects And Trends

Business

In Q3, Indonesia's Economy Grew At Its Fastest Pace In Over a Year

Business

Open Sesame: is it time for Disney Stocks to rise?

Business

5 Reasons You Should Start Your Online Coaching Business

Business

What is Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO)?

Business

A Beginner's Guide to Crypto Leverage Trading

Business

What are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Leverage Trading?

Business

05 Nov 2022: Gold Rates Decline By Rs 300 Per Tola

Business

Cruise Ship With 'Largest Waterpark At Sea' Leaves People Speechless

Business

Powerball Players Pack Methuen Lottery Store

Business

Courtyard By Marriott In Tiruchirappalli

Business

Cathay Pacific Has Appointed Ronald Lam As its New CEO

Published

6 mins ago

on

Cathay Pacific Has Appointed Ronald Lam As its New CEO

(CTN NEWS) – On Nov 9, Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293. HK) announced Wednesday that Ronald Lam would replace current boss Augustus Tang as chief executive from Jan. 1.

As Cathay Pacific’s former chief customer and commercial officer, Lam joined the airline in 1996. In an airline with a three-year chief executive tenure, analysts regarded the 50-year-old as the most likely successor to Tang.

In August 2019, Tang and Lam took over Cathay Pacific’s top jobs after Chief Executive Rupert Hogg and Chief Customer.

Commercial Officer Paul Loo resigned amid mounting Chinese regulatory scrutiny of the Hong Kong carrier over its employees’ involvement in anti-government protests in the city.

The 64-year-old  former chief executive of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company (0019. HK), managed by Swire Pacific Ltd (0019. HK), had been close to retiring when he stepped in to run Cathay at a time of crisis, sources said.

As Cathay Pacific’s new chief customer and commercial officer, Lavinia Lau, 52, will be in a strong position to eventually become the airline’s first female CEO.

In a statement, Cathay Pacific’s Chairman Patrick Healy said Lam would oversee the airline’s post-COVID recovery, introducing a third runway at Hong Kong International Airport and its dual-brand strategy with low-cost carrier HK Express.

As Hong Kong has ended onerous hotel quarantine rules for passengers and crew, the airline is looking to rebuild capacity.

RELATED CTN NEWS: 

CFO Of Tyson Foods Arrested After Drunken Entry

Binance To Buy Rival FTX Following Liquidity Crunch

Oil Prices Dip as China Demand, Recession Concerns Outweigh Supply woes
Related Topics:
Continue Reading