CFO Of Tyson Foods Arrested After Drunken Entry

(CTN News) – There are accusations against the chief financial officer of America’s largest Tyson Foods meat processing company. This is because he drunkenly broke into the home of a woman he did not know and passed out on her bed over the weekend.

A college-aged woman discovered John R Tyson, 32, the CFO of Tyson Foods, asleep in her bed at her home in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at approximately 2.05am Sunday. Tyson may have gained entry through the front door, which she may have left unlocked, after she called the police to report that she did not know him.

Upon responding to that call, an officer found Tyson’s ID in his wallet after searching through his clothes on the floor. Tyson was woken up by the officer, and although he sat straight briefly, he refused to speak, and eventually tried to return to sleep, police reported in their report.

According to the officer, Tyson’s breath and body contained “intoxicants” and his movements were sluggish and uncoordinated. He was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication after police confirmed that he had not been invited to stay at the residence and that no one knew him.

Tyson was released on Sunday evening after posting a bond of $415, according to court records. A court appearance was scheduled for 1 December.

John H Tyson, chairman of Tyson Foods, is the son of the accused intruder. After being appointed to senior leadership in late September, 32-year-old Tyson now serves as both CFO and executive vice-president of the company.

In its last fiscal year, Tyson Foods reported revenues of $47 billion and was ranked 81st on Forbes’ Fortune 500 list. As the largest chicken plant in the United States, it is based in Springdale, Arkansas, about ten miles from Fayetteville.

As well as Walmart, McDonald’s, KFC, Taco Bell, and other chains, the company also supplies burgers, nuggets, and other chicken products.

According to Tyson Foods, it was aware of the arrest of its CFO. However, the statement referred to the arrest as “a personal matter” and did not elaborate.

The attempt to contact John R Tyson was unsuccessful on Tuesday, and no information was available regarding whether he had retained an attorney to represent him.

What is Tyson Foods famous for?

Tyson Foods is a modern, multi-national, protein-focused food company producing approximately 20% of the beef, pork and chicken in the United States in addition to a portfolio of foods under the Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, BallPark®, Wright®, Aidell’s® and State Fair® brands.

