Connect with us

Business

Binance's Detained Executive Escaped Nigerian Authorities With a Fake Passport
Advertisement

Business

AT&T Will Not Disclose How Customers' Data Was Compromised

Business

Alibaba Sells Bilibili Assets For $360 Million

Business News

Apple Inc Opens Flagships Store in Shanghai Despite Plummeting Sales

Business Legal

US Government Takes on Apple Inc With Antitrust Lawsuit

Business

Church of The Highlands Exposed: Review of a Comprehensive Overview

Business

Lululemon Stocks Drop 10% On Weak Guidance, Slowing North American Growth

Business

FedEx Stock Earns $500 A Month Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Business

Bitcoin Rebounds From $200 Billion Slump To Reach $67,000

Business

Gold Jumps to US$2,200 Per Ounce for the First Time

Business

Thailand's K-Bank Predicts Further Decline of the Baht

Business

Alibaba Sells Stake In EV Maker XPeng For $317 Million

Business

Chipotle Stocks Split For The First Time, Breaking $3,000

Business

Chevron Will Build Its Carbon Capture Program Gradually

Business

Retailer Nordstrom's Shares Jump 9% On Private Report

Business

Gannett To Stop Using AP Content For The First Time In A Century

Business

ESG Policies Of BlackRock Cause Texans To Withdraw $8.5 Billion

Business

Recently, Bitcoin Dropped Below $63,000 From $73,000 Last Week

Business

Binance Probes BOME Insider Trading, Offers $5M Rewards

Business

Walmart Opens Its Lanes Exclusively To Walmart+ Members? But...

Business

Binance’s Detained Executive Escaped Nigerian Authorities With a Fake Passport

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Binance's Detained Executive Escaped Nigerian Authorities With a Fake Passport

(CTN News) – It has all the hallmarks of a Binance crypto-criminal thriller: a global digital currency exchange, a (alleged) tax money heist, captured executives, and Nigerian federal agents hot on their heels.

However, today we have seen a new twist in the alleged caper involving Binance and Nigeria: a high-stakes escape plan.

According to reports, one of the two executives detained by Nigerian authorities this month managed to escape detention by utilizing – what else? False travel documents.

It is ironic that executive fled as the West African nation is intensifying its legal pursuit; on the same day the alleged escape was reported, the Nigerian government announced new criminal charges against the crypto exchange for tax evasion.

Nadeem Anjarwalla, a British-Kenyan national and regional manager for Africa, and Tigran Gambaryan, Binance’s head of financial crime compliance who previously worked at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), have been held in prison in Nigeria for several weeks.

The only person left in detention is Gambaryan: Anjarwalla was taken to a mosque on Friday where he escaped detention.

As reported in the media, Anjarwalla traveled from Abuja to London on a Middle Eastern airline using false passports and identification documents.

Given that the Nigerian government held his British passport, it is unclear how he accomplished this. The Nigerian authorities claim that Anjarwalla escaped custody with a smuggled passport. According to media reports, his family disputes that claim, saying that he left the country “lawfully.”

Nigeria, Binance, and the crypto conflict

Nigeria and Binance have been engaged in a tussle since February after the country accused Binance of destabilizing the naira, the national currency. There was hope that Binance’s two officials could resolve the issue by visiting the capital city.

However, both were taken to the guesthouse of Nigeria’s National Security Agency, where they were held in detention against their will.

The West African country, which is known for being a global crypto hub, has been experiencing an economic crisis for some time. A criminal tax evasion charge was filed against the crypto exchange Binance today, accusing it of violating tax laws and laundering funds.

SEE ALSO:

AT&T Will Not Disclose How Customers’ Data Was Compromised

Alibaba Sells Bilibili Assets For $360 Million

Apple Inc Opens Flagships Store in Shanghai Despite Plummeting Sales
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies