(CTN News) – In the new post of chief financial officer, Tim Deacon, who has been appointed by Sun Life Financial Inc., will start his new position on April 8, 2019.

In the past, he held the same position at the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, where he was previously employed, and was qualified for this position.

As a result of his success, he has been appointed to succeed Manjit Singh, who has now been appointed to the role of president of Sun Life Financial Asia as a result of his selection as President of Sun Life Asia.

Until the positions of Vice President of Sun Life Financial Asia and Chief Financial Officer of Sun Life have been filled, Singh is expected to continue to serve in these positions until the positions have been filled.

Despite Deacon’s experience in insurance, wealth management, investments, capital markets, and asset management, Sun Life Financial believes he brings over 20 years of experience in the industry.

He will be responsible for the company’s finance organization including finance, tax, capital management, investor relations, and strategic financial initiatives, explaining that he will be in charge of all aspects related to finance.

A version of this article appeared first on the Canadian Press website on March 25, 2024 as part of a series of articles published by the Canadian Press over the course of the last century.

