BBC Star ‘Extremely Angry’ Over Sex Pictures Scandal Faces New Allegations

(CTN News) – According to fellow BBC presenter Jeremy Vine, the presenter should publicly identify himself to prevent further damage to the broadcaster’s reputation and false accusations against other individuals.

The radio show host said Wednesday on a television show he hosts for another channel, “I am aware that his survival instincts have kicked in… but what a terrible damage has been caused to the BBC, to his friends, to those falsely accused, and the longer he leaves it, the worse it will become for him.”

Jon Sopel, a former editor for BBC North America, described the star as “extremely angry” over the course of the story.

On LBC Radio’s The News Agents podcast, Sopel indicated that the presenter at the center of this story is also extremely angry over some of The Sun’s coverage.

According to the BBC, another person in their 20s came forward to say they had received “threatening messages” from the unnamed high-profile individual.

In an article published hours after the original story was published, The Sun daily alleged that he had also broken Covid lockdown rules in order to meet another young person he met through a dating website.

‘Creepy’ messages

According to a report published on Wednesday, the tabloid reported that it had received messages “indicating that the star had sent cash and asked for a photograph as well as visiting her home”.

As the BBC was reporting at the time on the country’s third lockdown and how it was being enforced, the alleged pandemic breach has particular resonance in the UK.

Several rule violations in Downing Street also resulted in the long-running “Partygate” scandal that brought down the former British prime minister Boris Johnson.

In recent days, social media has been awash with speculation about the identity of the man, but the BBC has defended its decision not to identify him.

When they were 17 years old, four more people told The Sun that a star sent them messages that were creepy and contained love hearts and kisses that had been sent by the star.

Initially, the claim was made in an article published Friday in The Sun in which the victim’s family claimed the presenter paid a total of $35,000 ($45,000) for the photographs.

Defending the young person, the family claimed the money was used to fuel his crack cocaine addiction.

For six consecutive days, the scandal has been front page news and the focus of radio and television news bulletins.

The BBC’s brand is based on public trust, and it has been rocked by scandals in recent years that revealed some of its biggest names to be serial sex offenders.

London’s Metropolitan Police has requested that the BBC pause its own internal investigation while the force investigates the allegations.

SEE ALSO:

Amazon Argues It Isn’t A Large Online Platform Under EU’s New Tech Rules