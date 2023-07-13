Uber Eats And Postmates Will Offer Domino’s Food In The US

(CTN News) – As the world’s largest pizza company in terms of sales and stores, Domino’s has inked a deal with Uber to list its menu on Uber Eats and Postmates, the services offered by the company.

As a result of the deal, Domino’s seems to be reversing its stance against working with third-party delivery companies in the U.S. Shares of Domino’s soared more than 10% on the news in early trading.

It is expected that the service will begin rolling out in four pilot markets across the country this fall, with ordering via the Uber Eats and Postmates apps available across the country by the end of the year.

It has been reported by the Wall Street Journal that Domino’s Pizza offers its menu on Uber Eats and Postmates in 28 markets, including the Canadian market.

The orders placed on the Uber Eats platform will be delivered by uniformed Domino’s drivers as a result of the partnership with Uber Eats.



Customers will be able to keep track of their orders once they have placed an order.

It is worth noting that Domino’s competitors, such as Pizza Hut and Papa John’s, have already been working with third-party delivery apps in the U.S. since the start of the year.

“As a result of our research in the U.S. and learnings from 13 of our international markets, it has been shown that ordering from the Eats Marketplace will provide Domino’s and its franchisees access to a new segment of customers, and will generate a significant amount of incremental delivery orders once it becomes widely available,” said Domino’s CEO Russell Weiner, in an announcement released today.

According to Weiner, who was quoted in The Wall Street Journal as saying that the chain plans to increase the sale of its menu on Uber’s app by a billion dollars. Additionally, he stated that franchisees will be able to profit from those new sales as well.

In light of our new partnership with Domino’s globally, we are excited to announce that we will become their exclusive third-party marketplace partner in the U.S. and in the future will make their menu available to our consumers around the globe, and we are looking forward to providing them with the convenience, technology, and experience that are the cornerstones of both of our brands,” Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, said in a statement.

In the U.S., Domino’s says Uber Eats will be its exclusive third-party platform until at least 2024, which indicates that Domino’s could potentially make its menu available on other food delivery apps besides Uber Eats, such as DoorDash and Grubhub.

