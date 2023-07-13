Connect with us

Business

Uber Eats And Postmates Will Offer Domino's Food In The US
Advertisement

Business

BBC Star 'Extremely Angry' Over Sex Pictures Scandal Faces New Allegations

Business

Bank Of America Was Fined $150 Million For Consumer Abuse

Business

Amazon Argues It Isn't A Large Online Platform Under EU's New Tech Rules

Business

VMware Warns Of A Critical VRealize RCE Exploit

Business News

Five Key Takeaways As UPS Strike Looms With Failed Teamsters Contract Talks

Business

Why Home Insurance is Essential for Property Owners: Here's why

Business

Shares Of Alibaba nd Tencent Rise As China's Tech Crackdown Ends

Business

A Blow To India As Foxconn Dumps $19.5 Billion Vedanta Chip Plan

Business

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023? Everything to know about the 48-hour sale

Business

Why do So Many People Convert their IRAs into Gold? Popular FAQs

Business

Why Logistic Transport Companies Are Essential for Supply Chains

Business

BBC Suspends Presenter Over Alleged Scandal Involving Teenager Photos

Business

A Bitcoin Price Of $100,000 Is Possible: Standard Chartered

Business

70% of HDFC Bank's Top Executives Are Retiring During The Integration

Food Business

Starbucks to Open 335 New Outlets in Thailand

Business

World Bank Revises Thailand's GDP Economic Outlook to 3.9 Percent

Entertainment Business

USA Today's Bestselling Book List Returns, Reinforcing Its Role As Comprehensive Market Measure

Business

ERP Systems- A Necessity

Business

Southwest Airlines Plane Hits a Jacksonville Airport Light Pole

Business

Uber Eats And Postmates Will Offer Domino’s Food In The US

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Uber Eats And Postmates Will Offer Domino's Food In The US

(CTN News) – As the world’s largest pizza company in terms of sales and stores, Domino’s has inked a deal with Uber to list its menu on Uber Eats and Postmates, the services offered by the company.

As a result of the deal, Domino’s seems to be reversing its stance against working with third-party delivery companies in the U.S. Shares of Domino’s soared more than 10% on the news in early trading.

It is expected that the service will begin rolling out in four pilot markets across the country this fall, with ordering via the Uber Eats and Postmates apps available across the country by the end of the year.

It has been reported by the Wall Street Journal that Domino’s Pizza offers its menu on Uber Eats and Postmates in 28 markets, including the Canadian market.

The orders placed on the Uber Eats platform will be delivered by uniformed Domino’s drivers as a result of the partnership with Uber Eats.

Domino’s Tracker or the Uber Eats app,

Customers will be able to keep track of their orders once they have placed an order.

It is worth noting that Domino’s competitors, such as Pizza Hut and Papa John’s, have already been working with third-party delivery apps in the U.S. since the start of the year.

“As a result of our research in the U.S. and learnings from 13 of our international markets, it has been shown that ordering from the Eats Marketplace will provide Domino’s and its franchisees access to a new segment of customers, and will generate a significant amount of incremental delivery orders once it becomes widely available,” said Domino’s CEO Russell Weiner, in an announcement released today.

According to Weiner, who was quoted in The Wall Street Journal as saying that the chain plans to increase the sale of its menu on Uber’s app by a billion dollars. Additionally, he stated that franchisees will be able to profit from those new sales as well.

In light of our new partnership with Domino’s globally, we are excited to announce that we will become their exclusive third-party marketplace partner in the U.S. and in the future will make their menu available to our consumers around the globe, and we are looking forward to providing them with the convenience, technology, and experience that are the cornerstones of both of our brands,” Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, said in a statement.

In the U.S., Domino’s says Uber Eats will be its exclusive third-party platform until at least 2024, which indicates that Domino’s could potentially make its menu available on other food delivery apps besides Uber Eats, such as DoorDash and Grubhub.

SEE ALSO:

Bank Of America Was Fined $150 Million For Consumer Abuse

Amazon Argues It Isn’t A Large Online Platform Under EU’s New Tech Rules

BBC Star ‘Extremely Angry’ Over Sex Pictures Scandal Faces New Allegations
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs