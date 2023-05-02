Amazon Is Adding Prime Video Originals To Its Streaming Service For Free

(CTN News) Approximately 100 original Prime Video titles were added to Freevee this year, Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service.

Freevee is an excellent way to watch Amazon Prime Video for free. A League of Their Own and The Summer I Turned Pretty are two of the shows that will become available on May 26th, along with the first three episodes of their respective shows.

With this month’s update, Freevee will also be adding a few episodes of The Terminal List and Paper Girls to its service, along with all of the episodes of Goliath and The Tick that have yet to be released.

In addition to uploading the first season of Upload, the second season of Homecoming (it already has the first season) and the sci-fi movie The Vast of Night to Freevee, the first season of Upload will also be added to the service.

It is expected that other Prime Video content, including the first seasons of Reacher, The Wheel of Time, and more, will also become available on Freevee by the end of this year.

Despite airing on Freevee, Amazon Prime Video users will still be able to watch these shows and movies without advertising.

As one of a number of free-ad supported streaming options available at the moment (or FAST for short), Freevee, which was originally called IMDb Freedive when it first launched in 2019, was one of the first to launch in 2019.

There are hundreds of on-demand shows and movies that you can watch for free on Netflix, and the service also offers a few live “channels” that play content on a continuous loop throughout the day.

Due to the fact that this type of streaming is on the rise, it is likely to Amazon offset the growing costs associated with streaming subscriptions in the future.

There are also similarities between it and linear TV that make it appealing, so you are able to jump into a show or movie without much thought ahead of time.

While Freevee offers premium content for free, it isn’t the only site that offers premium content for free.

In a similar way to how Paramount-owned Pluto TV is able to offer previews of some of the shows on Paramount Plus, Amazon’s move to add premium content to Freevee puts it in a similar position to how the Paramount-owned Pluto TV is able to do.

There is a possibility that this would not only encourage users to try out Amazon Prime Video, but it might also drive viewership on Freevee, which is critical to the FAST model’s success.

