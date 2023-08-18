Connect with us

Business

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Is Added To The List Of War Sponsors By The NACP
Advertisement

Business

Efficient Travel Management: Unlocking Success and Savings in Today's Global Economy

Business

SaaS Email Marketing: 5 Strategies for Effective Growth and Engagement

Business

Aldi To Buy 400 Winn-Dixie And Harvey's Grocery Stores In The Southern U.S.

Business

Do You Think Walmart's Stock Will Trade Lower Post-Q2?

Business

Kroger And 80 Acres Farms Expand Their Partnership

Business

Understanding Family Law Marketing

Business

Is It Wise To Sell Property In Newcastle?

Business

Is an Singapore offshore company the Right Choice for Your Business?

Business

Sales At Home Depot Drop Less Than Expected Due To Steady Demand

Business

Thailand's Property Market Cools as Chinese Head to Australia and Canada

Business Ukraine War

Russian Ruble's Odyssey Through Conflict And Economic Choices: Central Bank's Intervention Plan

Business

Top Legal Considerations for Online Businesses

Business

Revolutionize Your Local Marketing: Top Automation Software Solutions To Consider

Business

The Most Profitable Items to Sell on Amazon: Maximizing Success with Sole Sourcing vs. Single Sourcing

Business

Asia-Pacific Markets Slide On Monday, Driven By Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index's 2% Drop

Business

Inflation Woes Loom Over Argentina's Primary Election

Business

PayPal's New CEO, Alex Chriss, was previously CEO of Intuit

Business News

Top 10 Priciest Global Cities For Expatriates: Cost Of Living vs. Quality Of Life For Modern Expatriates

Business

Inflation Blamed On Pay By Biased Bank Of England, Not Profits

Business

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Is Added To The List Of War Sponsors By The NACP

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Is Added To The List Of War Sponsors By The NACP

(CTN News) – A Chinese group of companies called Alibaba Group Holding Limited has been added to the list of international sponsors of Russia’s war by Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a member of a Chinese group of companies.

The company, among other things, provides its platforms for selling goods made from copper taken from the occupied territories of Ukraine and sells them on its platforms.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the NACP.

As far as online commerce platforms in Russia are concerned, Alibaba.com RU LLC is the Russian subsidiary of Alibaba, which is responsible for managing the platform. A Singapore-registered entity, Aliexpress Russia Holding Private Ltd., owns Alibaba.com RU LLC.

As of 2023, the company will continue doing business in Russia, providing an international platform for foreign goods sales. A profit of 16.3 billion rubles (about $160 million) was recorded by Alibaba.com RU LLC for 2022.

Reuters reported that the Chinese company Quzhou Nova bought at least 3,220 tonnes of copper alloy from the Russian-controlled Debaltseve Metallurgical Engineering Plant between October 8, 2022, and March 24, 2023, according to the report.

According to customs, the copper alloy was shipped from the plant through the port of Novorossiysk after it was processed at the plant.

It uses copper exported from the occupied territories to produce goods that are sold on Alibaba’s platforms by the company that uses copper exported from the occupied territories.

As part of the NACP’s investigation, the organization said Alibaba is also censoring Ukrainian content on its platforms related to the Russian war.

Alibaba, for example, blocked the profile of a Ukrainian streamer who had over 268,000 followers on AliExpress in March 2022 as a result of her posts about the war posted on AliExpress. While this is happening, pro-Russian posts are not being removed from the platform as well.

The facts listed above may all be indicative of the fact that the company supports the Russian war of aggression not only financially, by paying taxes, but also ideologically.

Ukrin form reports that NACP sent letters to companies included on the list of international war sponsors, inviting the heads of these companies to visit Ukraine as soon as possible to view the consequences of the Russian war of aggression and discuss the possibility of withdrawing business from the country.

SEE ALSO:

Efficient Travel Management: Unlocking Success and Savings in Today’s Global Economy

SaaS Email Marketing: 5 Strategies for Effective Growth and Engagement

Aldi To Buy 400 Winn-Dixie And Harvey’s Grocery Stores In The Southern U.S.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs