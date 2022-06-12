Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #358 For June 12, 2022

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today’s on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve for Wordle today. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

Wordle Today – General Wordle tips and tricks Of Wordle #358 For June 12, Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.

Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.

Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.

'RAISE' is a good word to start with, and 'TOUCH' is a good second guess. Wordle Today – Wordle #358 hints and clues for June 12… 1. Today Wordle 358 begins with the letter F. 2. Today Wordle 358 contains Two vowels. 3. Rest or move on or near the surface of a liquid without sinking. 4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies. Wordle Today's answer, Sunday, June 12, 2022 Today's Wordle (Wordle 358, June 12) is FLOAT. Means is a large waterbird with a long neck, short legs, webbed feet, and a short broad bill.