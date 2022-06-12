31.6 C
Bangkok
Wordle Today: Here's The Answers Of Wordle #358 For June 12, 2022

By Arsi Mughal
Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today’s on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve for Wordle today. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

Must Read: Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #107 Daily Song For June 12, 2022

Wordle Today – General Wordle tips and tricks Of Wordle #358 For June 12,

  • Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
  • Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
  • Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.
  • ‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

Wordle Today – Wordle #358 hints and clues for June 12…

1. Today Wordle 358 begins with the letter F.

2. Today Wordle 358 contains Two vowels.

3. Rest or move on or near the surface of a liquid without sinking.

4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies.

Wordle Today’s answer, Sunday, June 12, 2022

Today’s Wordle (Wordle 358, June 12) is FLOAT. Means is a large waterbird with a long neck, short legs, webbed feet, and a short broad bill.

