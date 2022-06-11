Pakistan’s Team Revolution Pk Hacks India’s Time8 Satellite News Channel

(CTN News) – Viral video shows an Indian media outlet called Time8 News being hacked allegedly by a Pakistani group called “Team Revolution PK.”

There is a small Pakistani flag appearing on the screen as a Time8 News presenter reports breaking news.

After that, a ticker on the screen says “Hacked by Team Revolution PK” and then a famous “Naat”, which is poetic praise to the Prophet (PBUH), starts playing. The song is “Ya Nabi Salaam Alaika”.

Another banner appears later with the message “Respect the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad SAWW”.

Despite the fact that Time8 News has not commented on the matter, the video is gaining popularity. Over 180,000 people have viewed the video.

Earlier this week, two members of the Bharatiya Janata Party made blasphemous remarks about the prophet after protests erupted in India. An FIR was filed against BJP-leader Nupur Sharma after nearly 20 Muslim nations rallied against her remarks.