Poland Announces Sanctions Against 15 Russian Oligarchs, 35 Firms Over Ukraine War

(CTN News) – In response to the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, Poland has imposed sanctions on 50 Russian oligarchs and entities. Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski tweeted that he has approved sanctions against 50 Russian oligarchs and entities doing business in Poland. In the sanctions, the Polish government can be cited as targeting the owner of Wildberries OOO, Bakalczuk Tatiana, Deripaska Oleg, a Russian entrepreneur and pro-Kremlin oligarch, Fridman Mikhail, the founder of ALFA Bank, and Guteriev Mikhail, a Russian businessman involved in energy, potassium, and the hospitality industry.

Must Read: Norway To Allocate $44 Million For British-led Arms Purchase For Ukraine

Deputy Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski stated that the Ukraine sanctions are meant to impact the economy of Russia “so that Russia cannot wage war on Ukraine. According to Kaminski, the entities listed in the sanctions include Gazprom, which will be part of the sanctions “in the scope of its activities as part of Europol Gaz,” TVN24.PL reported. He also pointed out that entities that import coal from Donbass and Russia will be included in the sanctions.

As per the news report, oligarchs and entities associated with the Lukashenko regime have also been sanctioned. The Polish government plans to apply several sanctions against Russian companies, including freezing their financial assets and properties and excluding them from participating in public tenders. Mariusz Kaminski says that Russian oligarchs are barred from entering Poland.

Poland PM meets Ukrainian counterpart

Poland has supported the war-torn nation with military support and has welcomed a lot of refugees since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On 23 April, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that Poland has so far provided Ukraine with military equipment worth PLN 7 billion (*1,23,28,13,82,700), according to a statement released by the Polish government.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki made the announcement after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal. At the meeting, the two leaders discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine and the recovery of Ukraine from war-related damage. In addition to the sanctions, both sides agreed that the sanctions have not prevented Moscow from ending the war in Ukraine.

Denys Shmyhal and Mateusz Morawiecki have signed a memorandum on railway cooperation between the two nations. It will serve the Ukrainian needs for cargo transport due to the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports.

Related CTN News: