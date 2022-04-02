Russia Targets Ukrainian Military With Cruise Missile ‘Onyx’ Post Belgorod Attack

Russia retaliated with high-precision cruise missile “Onyx” on Friday after claiming Ukraine hit an oil depot in Belgorod. Using the coastal missile system “Bastion,” the missiles destroyed the headquarters of the Ukrainian troops in Shakhterskoye village. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, up to 40 people, five armoured vehicles, and various vehicles were destroyed.

According to the Ministry, operational-tactical aircraft attacked 40 military facilities in Ukraine. These included two anti-aircraft missile systems, including one Buk-M1 air defence system in the Murakhovo region and one Osa launcher in the Velikie Novoselki region, as well as 32 areas where the Armed Forces of Ukraine concentrate their military equipment.

The Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Mi-24 helicopter in the air in the Gulyas Pole area and four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the Novomikhailovka, Izyum, and Kharkiv regions, it added in the statement.

Ukraine Defence Ministry refuses to confirm or deny the attack on the Belgorod oil depot

Meanwhile, Ukraine has refused to confirm or deny its involvement in the Belgorod oil depot attack, touted as Ukraine’s first counter-offensive on Russian soil. Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, refused to clarify the country’s alleged involvement in the airstrikes on Friday, April 1. “Ukraine has been defending itself against aggression. This does not mean that Ukraine is responsible for what happens in Russia,” Colonel Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said in a briefing.

The sixth round of talks was held between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on Tuesday, March 29. Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation, announced after the meeting that Moscow had received written proposals on a treaty from Ukraine and that Moscow would reduce its attacks on the war-torn nation. As the war enters its 37th day, the two countries resumed online talks today.

