The IAEA Says Communication has been Restored With Chernobyl

(CTN News) – According to a press statement released by the Director-General of IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, direct communications between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Chornobyl nuclear power plant have been restored. reports citing CNN.

Chornobyl was held by Russian forces for five weeks before they were withdrawn on March 31st. The IAEA lost contact with the nuclear power site on March 10th.

“This was clearly a situation that was not sustainable, and it is very good news that the regulator can now directly contact the plant when it needs to,” Grossi said in the statement.

A “mission of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency” is to visit the site later this month in order to perform nuclear safety, security, and radiological assessments, deliver essential equipment, as well as repair the Agency’s remote safeguards monitoring systems.

