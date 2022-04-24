Zelenskyy Claims Russian Attack Killed 3-Month-Old Child In Odessa

(CTN News) – Zelenskyy claimed that five civilians were killed in a series of Russian attacks that occurred on Odessa on the eve of Orthodox Easter, including a 3-month-old child.

On the verge of completing two months of fighting between Russia and Ukraine, Russian forces on Saturday again shelled the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, trying to snuff out any remaining resistance. Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his generals not to storm in, but instead “block off” the industrial area, the attack on the Azovstal metallurgical plant was renewed. “The enemy is trying to suppress the resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in Azovstal,” said an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Despite 2,000 Ukrainian troops staging fierce defense in Mariupol, Putin declared last Thursday that Russian troops have successfully liberated the city. As one of the worst-hit cities, the southern port city is in rubble after Russia concentrated its offensive on the strategic point leading to the Black Sea.

A thousand civilians are sheltering in Azovstal, the last holdout amid arbitrary shelling, Kyiv officials said. There are still at least 1 lakh residents in the city with critically low supplies of food and water. Zelenskyy said that newly discovered evidence shows the Russians tried to “conceal” the crimes committed in Mariupol by killing tens of thousands of civilians.

‘Bastards’: Zelenskyy says as Russian strike kills 3-month-old in Odesa

Zelenskyy accused the Russian troops of a blitz on the southern port city of Odesa in his national address. Five civilians were killed, including a 3-month-old, in attacks on the eve of Orthodox Easter. 18 more were injured. “The war began when this baby was one month old,” Zelenskyy said. “They are just b*****ds…I don’t have any other words for it, just b*****ds,” he said.

Odesa attacks were aimed at creating terror, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. At least four Russian missiles hit a military facility and residential building in the cultural hub of Ukraine, which is largely Russian-speaking. However, Ukrainian air defense managed to thwart two TU-95 missiles fired from the Caspian Sea.

The Associated Press reports that Russia has destroyed 11 Ukrainian targets overnight in eastern Donbass. Early on Saturday, Ukraine informed that it had damaged 17 Russian targets and artillery warehouses. The Russians shelled Ukraine as well.

