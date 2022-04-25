Zelenskyy Meets With US Officials Blinken, Lloyd Austin In Kyiv: Reports

(CTN News) – On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Kyiv.

While the Biden administration has yet to confirm the meeting, the Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, and others have cited an adviser to Zelenskyy as confirming it.

Zelenskyy said: Russia is increasing its forces in the eastern part of the country,

Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that the leaders would discuss increased military assistance as Russia expands its military in the east of the country.

“I don’t think this is a big secret. We will be meeting tomorrow with the State Secretary, Mr. Blinken, and the Defense Secretary,” Zelenskyy said to reporters during a briefing.

After Russia’s invasion began on Feb. 24, Blinken and Austin are the most senior American officials to visit Ukraine.

A source in the Biden administration told Axios that Blinken will appear before both the Senate and House Foreign Relations Committees on Tuesday following his trip.

CNN reached out to the State Department, the Department of Defense, and the White House for comment.

Despite Russia’s ongoing attack, many Ukrainians are celebrating Orthodox Easter.

“We are facing dark times. Most of us are not wearing bright clothes on this sunny day,” Zelenskyy said in remarks on Sunday. However, we are fighting for a bright idea. On the bright side. Truth, people, the Lord, and the holy heavenly light are on our side.”

Related CTN News: