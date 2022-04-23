3 People Shot, including 1 Juvenile Female in DC’s Van Ness Area, Police Say

(CTN News) – According to police, three people were shot Friday afternoon in Northwest D.C.’s Van Ness area. Police in tactical gear were seen running along Connecticut Avenue NW, some with guns drawn.

A suspect or suspects are being sought. Police were interviewing witnesses at about 5:40 p.m. Friday.

Earlier, officers escorted a man in handcuffs, but an assistant police chief later said no one was in custody.

An assistant chief said several people who fled from the area due to the sound of gunshots were interviewed.

Residents of Apartment Building Evacuated by Armed Officers

Armed officers rushed to evacuate residents from an apartment building on Van Ness Street during the tense situation. Some residents were running barefoot or in socks.

Residents were evacuated in batches as the evacuations happened periodically. Initially, people walked; later, groups ran.

Initial Calls Reported an Active Shooter

Although they initially gave the location as the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, which is around the corner, police said the incident occurred in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street NW. Most of the activity was centered around the AVA apartment building on Van Ness Street off Connecticut, with officers entering, exiting, and staging outside.

Streets in the area are closed. Connecticut Avenue NW between Porter and Albemarle is closed. There are many apartment buildings, restaurants, businesses, offices, and schools in this busy neighborhood.

Police dispatch calls revealed that the first calls for assistance reported an active shooter around 3:20 p.m. The situation wasn’t immediately clear.

As well as FBI agents, Metropolitan Police and Secret Service officers responded to the area. Several helicopters flew over.

People were advised to avoid the area and shelter in place. Police said there is a family reunification site at the Cleveland Park Library at 3310 Connecticut Avenue NW.

The Alert DC system sent a message warning of an “active threat.”

Van Ness campus of University of D.C. is on lockdown. Members of the university community are advised to shelter in place.

