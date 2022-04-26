Spider-Verse 3 Title Announced: ‘Beyond The ‘Spider-Verse’

(CTN News) – Sony has revealed the title for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 3 as Beyond, the Spider-Verse before Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has even been released.
When Miles Morales leaves the multiverse in a complete mess, he will need the help of superheroes from other dimensions to fight the unwelcome powerful supervillains. Apart from Gwen Stacy and Spider-Man 2099, the young web crawler from Earth 610 will be joined by many other characters as Sony prepares to dive further into the multiverse.
The studio giant has now unveiled the first 15 minutes of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’s upcoming ambitious two-part sequels. Moreover, the official title of the third installment of the franchise was also revealed, indicating a much bigger adventure for the neighbourhood superheroes.
Spider-Verse 3 new footage unveiled
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse 3 debuted its first 15 minutes of footage at CinemaCon this year. Screen Rant describes the footage as showing Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man 2099 locking horns with Spider-Man’s sworn enemy, The Vulture.
Spider-Verse 3 title announced
According to Screen Rant, the official title for the third installment has been revealed, which is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 3 will be released on June 2, 2023, while Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse 3 will be released on March 29, 2024.