Ukraine Official Claims Russia Plans To Force POWs To Donate Blood

(CTN News) – Days after comparing Mariupol to Auschwitz, Ukraine has now revealed that Russia is considering using prisoners of war for blood donations. “Russia’s state Duma proposes forcing the captured Ukrainian military to donate blood for the injured occupiers. In drawing parallels between Hitler and Putin’s rules, Ukrainian Ombudswoman for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova said: “This demonstrates the analogy of atrocities, Nazis in concentration camps during World War II.” In a Facebook post, she said it was a direct violation of the Geneva Convention.

According to Denisova, Russia grossly violated article 26 of the Geneva convention on the treatment of prisoners of war. According to her, the Russian Federation has committed Human Rights violations in Ukraine, and the UN should investigate them immediately.

What is happening in Ukraine?

On Sunday, the Russo-Ukrainian war entered its 60th day. While Kremlin soldiers shelled Ukrainian towns and cities, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the evacuation of the residents of Mariupol. Around 2,000 Ukrainians are believed to be holed up in the Azovstal Steel plant in the port city. Meanwhile, UN chief António Guterres has announced he will meet with the leaders of both warring sides.

Putin launched a “special military operation to denazify” Ukraine 33 days ago. Thousands have now been killed, cities pulverized, and the former Soviet state is now a macabre trap. A gruesome conflict has affected not only Ukraine, once the world’s third-largest nuclear power, but also neighboring countries. As the war continues, the Turkish president has offered to mediate between Putin and Zelenskyy.

