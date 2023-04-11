Connect with us

Thailand's Tourism Sector Booms with Surge in New Business Registrations, Boosting Economy
3 days ago

Thailand's Tourism Sector Booms with Surge in New Business Registrations, Boosting Economy

(CTN News) – The government of Thailand has taken several steps to increase the number of tourists visiting the country, and the industry has responded positively. As a result, the number of new tourism-related businesses registering in February rose dramatically.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri reported a 1.1-fold rise in new tourism-related business registrations in February 2023 compared to the same month in 2022. This was 8.05 percent of the 8,537 new company filings that month.

It was an increase of 0.84 percent from January, with the building and real estate industries leading the pack alongside the food service industry. There was an 18.39% increase in new companies opening in these industries between February 2022 and February 2023.

Thailand Prepares Tourism Measures for Songkran Festival to Boost Economy

There was a 23-fold increase in new registrations for travel companies and significant increases in tour guide services and currency exchanges. There was also a significant increase (84.23 percent) in new restaurant and hotel registrations.

The representative also mentioned an uptick in the Business and Consumer Confidence Index.

He stated that in anticipation of the Songkran holiday, the government had taken measures designed to boost tourism and consumer spending.

It is anticipated that this will greatly improve the tourism sector in Thailand, resulting in sustained expansion and a positive economic impact.

