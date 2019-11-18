Thailand’s Tourism Board Sets Guidelines for Guide Services

Thailand’s board of Tourism Business and Guides has approved the guideline on minimum guide service charges for three types of tourists; – outbound tourists, inbound tourists and domestic tourists, said Thaweesak Wanitcharoen, director general of Department of Tourism.

Thaweesak said the rates were in line with the policy of the Minister of Tourism and Sports. They will prevent tourists from being exploited into spending too much by tour businesses and guides.

“After the approval, the sub-committee will consider ways to improve the Tourism Business and Guide Act, B.E. 2551 (2008) in order to enforce it as a law ,” he said.

The approved minimum guide service charges for outbound tourists range from Bt1,600 to 9,000 per person (three days and two nights), excluding airline ticket price.

For inbound tourists, the charges are: a minimum of Bt800 per person per night (Asean), Bt1,000 (Asia), Bt1,500 for others.

Domestic tourists will pay a service rate of Bt300 each for non-overnight stay, Bt600 per night for overnight stay. The charges include accommodation and transportation fees.

Source: The Nation