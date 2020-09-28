Thai Vietjet has just taken another step in creating new values for customers with the launch of its new all in one Deluxe service class which is a brand-new product. Its specially designed to enhance the flying experience for customers. To celebrate the new launching, the airline is now offering special Deluxe fare starts from THB999 (excluding taxes, fees) for travel period from 6 October – 31 December 2020 (excluding public holidays).

Plus Thai Vietjet is giving away THB 500 (*) discount vouchers per booking for any ‘Deluxe’ class ticket booked and paid on SkyFUN website, applicable for bookings from 28 September – 4 October, 2020. For more information please visit SkyFUN.vietjetair.com

‘Deluxe’ is a brand-new product specially designed to enhance the flying experience for customers. The newly launched Deluxe class is all-in-one service which allows passengers to have 7kg of carry-on luggage and 20kg checked luggage for free, priority check-in, seat selection. In addition, passengers can enjoy changes of flight, date, route for 1 time free. (*)

The promotional ‘Deluxe’ tickets are applied to all Thai Vietjet’s domestic routes in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Phuket – Chiang Rai, and Udon Thani – Chiang Rai, plus new routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Hat Yai , Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani , Surat Thani (starting from 4 Nov 2020), Chiang Rai – Hat Yai (starting from 1 Nov 2020). The tickets are available on all other the distribution channels including at SkyFUN.vietjetair.com, www.vietjetair.com mobile app “Vietjet Air”, via Facebook at facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking “Booking” tab, as well as travel agencies and booking offices. Payment can be easily made with international debit and credit cards, including Visa/ MasterCard/ AMEX/ JCB/ KCP/Union.

With the commitment to providing further choices of affordable air travel with fun experience for Thai passengers, Thai Vietjet has increased domestic flight frequency in response to the increasing travel demand. The carrier has been strictly performing aircraft disinfection daily throughout its fleet in compliance with Thai Ministry of Public Health, plus performing cleaning and disinfection its company premises to reduce potential risk to the staff to ensure passengers wellbeing. (*) Terms and conditions applied

