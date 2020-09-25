Phuket Vegetarian Festival to Go Ahead Despite Virus Worries

The famous Phuket vegetarian festival will go ahead this year after organizers promised strict enforcement of social distancing. Principles designed to help prevent the resurgence of Covid-19 in the province.

Phuket governor Narong Woonsiew said provincial agencies and organizers agreed the Phuket vegetarian festival could be held from Oct 17-25. Leading Phuket vegetarian festival organizer Prasert Fukthongphol thanked the province for giving the green-light.

“We will seriously enforce social distancing measures and require all participants to wear face masks,” he said.

Thousands of celebrants converge on Phuket each year for the colorful event, one of the most popular vegetarian festivals in the country.

Thailand's Phuket Vegetarian Festival

Devotees of the Hindu god Shiva give up meat for the festival and some practice self-mutilation. Piercing their cheeks with swords, some walking on hot coals and others climbing ladders made of knife blades.

Furthermore the festival this year will be the first on the resort island since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The kingdom has so far recorded 3,516 cases of Covid-19, and Phuket was the second hardest hit, after Bangkok, with 227 cases. The capital has logged 1,557 infections to date.