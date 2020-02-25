Coronavirus Cases Appear in Five European Countries

A 36-year-old Italian woman living in Barcelona tested positive after returning from a trip to Lombardy, according to Spanish authorities. They are also dealing, on the island of Tenerife, with a couple from Lombardy who are both infected.

Croatia’s first confirmed coronavirus patient

A man who visited Milan in mid-February has became Croatia’s first confirmed coronavirus patient, the Croatian prime minister, Andrej Plenkovic, said in a news conference.

France announced two new cases, one a young Chinese woman who arrived in early February and the other a Frenchman returning from a trip to Lombardy.

The reports added to fears that the virus could spread rapidly across the Continent, where the Schengen zone allows largely free movement among 26 countries.

Olivier Véran, France’s health minister, said after a meeting of European health ministers that they were working on a “collective strategy.”

“As of now, we wish to be extremely clear on the fact that there is no reason to close the borders between our countries, which would be disproportionate and inefficient,” he told reporters in Rome.

Public gatherings restricted

Italy has installed checkpoints and deployed its army to the “red area” in Lombardy, Michele Capone, a carabinieri official, told the Italian news agency ANSA. With public gatherings restricted, the soccer team Internazionale of Milan will play its home game on Thursday, against Ludogorets of Bulgaria, without fans in the stadium.