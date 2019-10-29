Cambodia Officials Continue Searching for British Backpacker Amelia Bambridge

A top Cambodian police official involved in the search for a missing British backpacker says the mission will not end until she is found.

The police chief for Preah Sihanouk province, Maj Gen Chuon Narin, said on Tuesday the search for 21-year-old Amelia Bambridge has been expanded. It will cover not only Koh Rong island, where she was last seen, but also nearby islands. Aslo farther offshore in the Gulf of Thailand.

He said local fishermen and neighbouring provinces in southwestern Cambodia have been alerted.

Amelia Bambridge hasn’t been seen since last Wednesday night, when she left a beach party. Her bag with money and a cellphone was found on a nearby beach. Her passport was found in the room where she was staying.