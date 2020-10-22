Thailand’s First Special Tourist Visa Visitors Arrive from China

On Tuesday 39 visitors who flew in from Shanghai china on the Special Tourist Visa program. They are the first foreign arrivals in Bangkok since regular travelers were banned almost seven months ago.

The visitors who arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport are pioneers in a “Special Tourist Visa” program devised by Thai authorities to restore step by step a sector of the economy. Thailand welcomed almost 40 million foreign visitors last year and by some estimates accounts for more than 10% of the country’s GDP.

Thailand was one of the top overseas destinations for Chinese tourists in 2019. Chinese accounted for by far the largest number of visitors to Thailand by nationality.