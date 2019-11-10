VIDEO: Drunken American Gets Racist and Vulgar in Chiang Mai

A drunken American, destroyed a shop window in Chiang Mai while ranting vulgar racist slurs at onlookers. His vulgar outbursts were filmed and widely distributed on Facebook in Thailand.

According to Salita Akaruean, she was minding her own business in front of a shop she was working in when the American came up to her and began to shout and scream at her.

She called the police who arrived to find a crowd of onlookers being verbally abused and threatened by the man.

Salita Akaruean posted the video on the 5th November which showed the American using racial slurs at people. He also used a homophobic rants, and threatened to kill and rape the woman and bystanders.

The Bystanders appeared to be very calm as they waited for the authorities. They believed the American was mentally ill as he appeared to be sweating profusely. At one point the American began dancing and spitting at the crowd of onlookers.

He also said, “Put me on YouTube and make me famous,” as police cuffed him. “So we did.”

Once the video went viral, the comments section lit up with people alleging this same man had created similar offences before.

Many posters claimed that he had damaged other businesses around Chiang Mai, including a McDonalds restaurant. Some commentators thought that he must be mentally ill. Others concluded that his behavior may have stemmed from his desire for a free ticket home.

Salita updated her Facebook today with the news that the man has now been released and is awaiting his court date in December. He was later identified as 46 year-old American Daniel J Franckowiak, by someone on Facebook.



News Source: CityNews

Facebook Post of American Behaving Badly in Chiang Mai