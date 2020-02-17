Pollution Control Warns of Dangerous PM2.5 Levels in Northern Thailand

Pollution Control has warned that PM 2.5 dust levels in the North however, have reached dangerous level in Mae Hong Son and Chiang Rai provinces. The Pollution Control Department (PCD), announced that PM2.5 microns have reached unhealthy levels.

The haze situation in nine northern provinces, the PM2.5 levels were measured between 34 and 128 micrograms per cubic meter yesterday. The levels of particulate matter 10 micrometers or less in diameter (PM 10) were between 49 – 144 micrograms per cubic meter. The overall volume of PM2.5 dust has increased slightly in some areas from the previous day.

The levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 have reached the red level in Mae Hong Son. And Also in Mae Sai Chiang Rai. Pollution Control says the high PM2-5 levels are due to outdoor burning. The PM2.5 levels in another six areas were found to be at orange level.

Pollution Control says the problem of forest fires and smog caused by outdoor burning still persists.

People have been asked to refrain from burning, in both open and forest areas. Those who spot forest fires caused by outdoor burning can help report the situation via the hotline 1362.

Haze, smog, smoke, dust: at this time of year — every year — the local and international media becomes full of concerned articles on northern Thailand’s air quality. The government also pretends to be concerned and claims to be doing something about it.

We’re not certain — and indeed doubt — if this year’s statistics are worse than previous year’s. But it is certain that come the dry season the sky up in these parts can get pretty opaque.