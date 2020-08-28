Minister Orders Tighter Covid-19 Security At Thailand’s Northern Borders

With a new wave of Covid-19 reported in Myanmar, Thailand’s Interior Ministry has ordered tightened security along the northern borders. Above all to prevent illegal immigration. Furthermore he ordered strict health checks on people arriving through official crossings.

Permanent secretary Chatchai Phromlert said he orders had been issued to the governors of 10 province bordering Myanmar. The provinces are Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Kanchanaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Chumphon, Tak and Ranong.

A new surge of Covid-19 has been reported in Myanmar, where 580 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed since Aug 16. Most cases were in Rakhine state, which borders Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal.

The state capital, Sittwe, has also been locked down, Mr Chatchai said.

Mr Chatchai said officials in the 10 provinces had been ordered to block illegal migration through natural border crossings. Even more to enforce disease control measures on visitors at official crossings.

Six New Imported Cases of Covid-19

Thailand’s Government reported six new cases of coronavirus disease, three Thais and three foreigners, all in state quarantine.

They included a 36-year-old woman from Ethiopia who is here for medical treatment, and her Ethiopian husband, 34, health officials said.

Both arrived on Wednesday and were staying at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok. Their infection was confirmed in their first test on the same day. Three of the new Covid-19 patients are Thais, and the other a US national.

A 45 year-old Thai male arrived back from Uzbekistan on Aug 19. He was quarantined in Bangkok and his infection was confirmed by his second test on Monday.

A Thai woman, 36, arrived from the Philippines on Aug 15 and was quarantined in Chon Buri province. Her infection was found by her second test on Thursday.

The other is a Thai maid, 44, who arrived from Germany last Saturday, at the same time as an American man, 62, who has a work permit in Thailand.

All six Covid-19 cases were asymptomatic

The man stayed at an alternative state quarantine facility and the woman was quarantined in Samut Prakan province. They both tested positive in the first test on Wednesday. All six cases were asymptomatic.

So far, infection rates were 0.42% among arrivals from Ethiopia, 0.21% from Uzbekistan, 1.06% from Germany and 0.85% from the Philippines, the CCSA said.

The new cases raised the national total to 3,410, of whom 3,237 had recovered (95%) and 115 patients remained at hospitals.The death toll was unchanged since June 2, at 58.

Global Covid-19 cases went up by 282,436 over the previous 24 hours to 24.62 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 6,057 to 835,627. The United States had the most cases at 6.05 million, up by 46,286, and the most deaths at 184,796, up by 1,143.