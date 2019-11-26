Connect with us

News Video Northen Thailand

Deer Found with 7Kg of Plastic and Underwear in its Stomach
Advertisement

News Video World News

Thieves Grab Priceless Jewels in German Green Vault Museum Heist

Lifestyles News Video

Hundreds of Brides to Be Take part in "EAZY Running of the Brides 8"

News Video Regional News

Three Killed, Boy Injured in Fiery Car Crash in Central Thailand

News Video Tech

eSports isn't Just a Game its Become a Serious Business Thailand

News Video Regional News

Passenger Van Rams into Truck Trailer, Killing Driver, Injuring 6 Students

Crime & Legal News Video

Malaysian Dubbed the "King of Fake Whisky' Nabbed in Thailand

Health News Video

17 Year-Old Teen Gets 'Popcorn-Lung' Illness from Vaping

News Video Regional News

Pope Condemns the Sexual Exploitation of Women, Children in Thailand

News Video Northen Thailand

500-year old Ubosot in Nan Province Damaged by Earhtquake

News Video

Deer Found with 7Kg of Plastic and Underwear in its Stomach

Advertisements

An autopsy found seven kilograms of plastic waste and underwear in its stomach. The waste included numerous coffee and instant noodle packets, plastic bags, rubber gloves, handkerchiefs, underwear and plastic rope.

Published

47 mins ago

on

7kg plastic waste found in dead wild deer

Wildlife officials in northern Thailand have found a dead deer with 7 kilograms of plastic waste and underwear in its stomach. The dead wild deer was discovered in Khun Sathan National Park in Lampang province on Monday.

Park rangers said the wild deer weighed about 200 kilograms dead near the office. They believed the deer died several days ago.

The male deer was 135 centimeters tall, 230cm long and estimated to be more than 10 years old. The wild animal also appeared thin with some hair loss and deterioration of its hoofs.

An autopsy found seven kilograms of plastic waste and underwear in its stomach. The waste included numerous coffee and instant noodle packets, plastic bags, rubber gloves, handkerchiefs, underwear and plastic rope.

Park rangers assumed that the deer died of intestinal congestion and old age

A park official displays underwear found in the stomach of a dead wild deer at the Khun Sathan National Park in Lampang province.

Thailand’s dramatic economic growth has caused numerous environmental issues. The country also faces problems with, declining wildlife populations, deforestation, and waste issues.

Forests lands have been reduced because people convert the land for agriculture use.

Today, according to some observers, “…it would not be an exaggeration to say that every locality in Thailand is…mired in plastic garbage.

Plastic Waste Endangers Wild Animals in Forested areas

A Monkey in Phuket, Thailand, have been photographed playing with plastic rubbish left by tourists in National park areas.

As of 2015, Thailand also generated two million tons of plastic waste. Thais throw away 45 billion single-use plastic bags per year. 12% of all household waste. Wet markets are also the source of 18 billion plastic bags. Grocery and department stores also account for 13.5 billion plastic bags.

Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD) estimates that plastic waste in the country is increasing at an annual rate of 12%. Approximately two million tons of plastic per year.

n June 2018, all Thai governmental agencies committed to reducing use of plastic. The goal is to halve the amount of plastic ocean waste Thailand produces by 2027.

Thailand also plans prohibits the use of microbeads, cap seals, and OXO-degradable plastics by the end of 2019.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement