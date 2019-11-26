Deer Found with 7Kg of Plastic and Underwear in its Stomach

Wildlife officials in northern Thailand have found a dead deer with 7 kilograms of plastic waste and underwear in its stomach. The dead wild deer was discovered in Khun Sathan National Park in Lampang province on Monday.

Park rangers said the wild deer weighed about 200 kilograms dead near the office. They believed the deer died several days ago.

The male deer was 135 centimeters tall, 230cm long and estimated to be more than 10 years old. The wild animal also appeared thin with some hair loss and deterioration of its hoofs.

An autopsy found seven kilograms of plastic waste and underwear in its stomach. The waste included numerous coffee and instant noodle packets, plastic bags, rubber gloves, handkerchiefs, underwear and plastic rope.

Park rangers assumed that the deer died of intestinal congestion and old age

Thailand’s dramatic economic growth has caused numerous environmental issues. The country also faces problems with, declining wildlife populations, deforestation, and waste issues.

Forests lands have been reduced because people convert the land for agriculture use.

Today, according to some observers, “…it would not be an exaggeration to say that every locality in Thailand is…mired in plastic garbage.

Plastic Waste Endangers Wild Animals in Forested areas

As of 2015, Thailand also generated two million tons of plastic waste. Thais throw away 45 billion single-use plastic bags per year. 12% of all household waste. Wet markets are also the source of 18 billion plastic bags. Grocery and department stores also account for 13.5 billion plastic bags.

Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD) estimates that plastic waste in the country is increasing at an annual rate of 12%. Approximately two million tons of plastic per year.

n June 2018, all Thai governmental agencies committed to reducing use of plastic. The goal is to halve the amount of plastic ocean waste Thailand produces by 2027.

Thailand also plans prohibits the use of microbeads, cap seals, and OXO-degradable plastics by the end of 2019.