Northen Thailand

Chiang Mai Reports 14 Covid-19 Cases Linked to a Popular Night Spot
Northen Thailand

Woman Arrested for Starting Fire in Khao Laem National Park

Northen Thailand

Chiang Mai Takes Tops Spot for Road Accidents and Injuries

Northen Thailand

Motorcyclists Found Run Over on Northern Thailand Highway

Northen Thailand

World Renowned Dancer Assaulted in Northeastern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Myanmar Man Sentenced to Death for Rape, Murder of 6 Year-old Girl

Northen Thailand

Thai Army Troubled Over Migrants Crossing Illegally into Thailand

Northen Thailand

Chiang Mai Governor Orders 3 Day Covid-19 Lockdown Mae Ai District

Northen Thailand

Baby Girl Born with 4 Arms and 4 Legs in Northeastern Thailand

Chiang Rai News Northen Thailand

Illegal Returnees Summoned to Hear Charges in Chiang Rai

Northen Thailand

2 hours ago

Published 2 hours ago

Health officials in the northern province of Chiang Mai report the number of Covid-19 cases linked to a popular night spot has reached 14. Officials confirmed four new covid-19 infections on Saturday .

The new covid-19 infections in Chiang Mai were found through active case finding among those who came into contact with a 25-year-old woman who partied at the Warm Up Cafe on New Year’s Eve.

The four new covid-19 infections brought Chiang Mai’s provincial total to 63.

Chiang Mai’s deputy governor Weeraphan Dee-on said authorities are now reviewing the timelines of the latest four, cases. He said their condition was asymptomatic, similar to others linked to the nightspot.

He also said about 1,000 people in Chiang Mai Province are still considered high-risk and if all those who were linked to the night spot could be traced, covid-19 cases could be effectively contained.

Authorities are also racing to ensure public safety and are preparing field hospitals if covid-19 cases soar. The International Convention and Exhibition Centre, which was initially prepared for a field hospital, can hold 300 beds if needed, he said.

Night spot owner charged

The Governor of Chiang Mai Charoenrit Sanguansat has appointed the city bailiff to press charges against Warm Up Cafe for violations of the Covid-19 regulations set by the public health office. The warm up cafe has been shuttered for 5 years CTN News reports.

Meanwhile, the public health department of Chiang Mai has announced that many high risk places, businesses and also activities will be closed down in order to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

The Municipal Sports Stadium will be shut down, along with many national parks. Citizens are being asked to check to ensure that places they intend to go to remain in operation, as many will be closed over the next few days.

There is no clear timeline as to when they will all be open, but officials say that they are monitoring the situation closely and do not intend to inconvenience the public more than necessary.

