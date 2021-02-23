Connect with us

Regional News

Thailand's Senate Passes Bill to Remove Kratom from Narcotics List
Advertisement

Regional News

Pakistani Ambassador Seek Extradition of 29 Prisoners from Thailand

Regional News

Bangkok Clinic Faces Charges After Patient Dies While Having Liposuction

Regional News

PETA Urges End to the Drinking of Snake Blood at Cobra Gold Exercises

Regional News

Thailand's Top Cop Orders Probe into Senior Police Smuggling Drugs

Regional News

Uncovered Caves Spark Treasure Hunt for World War II Japanese Gold

Regional News

Thousands of Riot Police on Standby to Protect Parliament from Protesters

Regional News

American Clothing Brand Supreme Offends Thai Buddhist Monks

Learning Regional News

Thailand to Crackdown on Illegal Foreign Teachers and Work Permits

Regional News

Thailand's New Recorded Covid-19 Cases Drops Below 75

Regional News

Thailand’s Senate Passes Bill to Remove Kratom from Narcotics List

Published

1 hour ago

on

Kratom, Narcotics List, Thailand

Thailand’s Senate has approved an amendment bill removing kratom from the narcotics list in its third reading, a step closer to households being allowed to grow up to three kratom trees each for daily use, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Tuesday.

Mr Somsak said the next step is for the Senate speaker to forward the bill to the House speaker, who would submit it to the cabinet. The cabinet send the legislation to His Majesty the King for final approval. He did not give details of how the Senate voted in approving it.

The bill will become law 90 days after it is published in the Royal Gazette.

Mr Somsak said supplementary laws would regulate the cultivation, possession, use and sale of kratom. The draft regulations were being considered by the Council of State, the government’s legal advisory body.

Once the supplementary laws were in effect, people detained for using and selling kratom would walk free, he said.

Kratom, or Mitragyna speciosa, is a tropical tree, part of the coffee family, with medicinal, stimulant and psychotropic properties. It has been categorised as a Class 5 narcotic, meaning it could not be legally cultivated, imported, exported, sold, possessed or consumed without a permit.

Kratom has long been used in traditional medicine. However, its effects when abused made it popular with young people as a recreational drug – a reason why it was included in the narcotics list.

Mr Somsak said in order to grow kratom for daily use, people would be required to get permission from local administrative officials, which included village and tambon chiefs.

Three Kratom trees per household

Each household would be allowed to grow no more than three kratom trees. If cultivation is for industrial or commercial purposes, they would have to get permission from the relevant government office.

Three kratom trees would produce about 750 kilograms of fresh leaves. Each kilogram was about 400 fresh leaves and worth about 500 baht, he said.

In countries such as the United States, a kilogram of dried kratom leaves may fetch about 4,250 baht. If powdered and in capsules, it cost about 5,600 baht/kg.

Mr Somsak said he supported kratom being an economic plant for Thailand.

He had assigned the Office of the Narcotics Control Board to study up on the prices, so as to be able to properly control production. Kratom would fetch a high price if supply is controlled. The price would go down with oversupply, he said.

Source: Bangkok Post

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Our Online Shopping Store

Our Store

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog

CLOSE ADS
CLOSE ADS