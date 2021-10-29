Connect with us

Crime & Legal News

Ex-Con Busted with Illegal Weapons and Illegal Drugs
Advertisement

Crime & Legal News

Thailand Authorities Crackdown on People Selling Favipiravir Online

Crime & Legal News

Briton Busted on Koh Samui for Marijuana Offenses

Crime & Legal News

168 Migrant Job Seekers Arrested for Illegal Entry

Crime & Legal News Southern Thailand

American Arrested in Southern Thailand for Bank Fraud

Chiang Rai News Crime & Legal News

Police Take Down Drug Operation in Chiang Rai Province

Crime & Legal News

Police Seize 70 Million Baht in Assets from Money Launderer

Crime & Legal News

Music Teacher Arrested for Molesting Young Schoolboys

Crime & Legal News

Police Bust Expat and Wife for International Heroin Smuggling

Crime & Legal News

Police Arrests for for Killing Pregnant 14-Year-old Girl

Crime & Legal

Ex-Con Busted with Illegal Weapons and Illegal Drugs

Published

2 hours ago

on

Police in northeastern Thailand on Wednesday seized more than 20 weapons, ammunition and some illegal drugs during a raid in Loei province.

Police in northeastern Thailand on Wednesday seized more than 20 weapons, ammunition and some illegal drugs during a raid in Loei province.

Police arrested M; Ekkachai Tangsomboon, 37 after the weapons and ammunition were found inside his home in the Erawan district of Loei province, police said during a media briefing Thursday.

Among the weapons seized by police were an M-16 rifle; two AK47 rifles; two sub-machine guns; two rifles, 4 handguns; 326 rounds of ammunition. Police also found 181 meth pills and 4.18 grams of crystal meth in the house.

Investigators said the man’s arrest followed complaints that the suspect allegedly took illicit drugs and used guns to threaten his family members.

During questioning, the man told police that the seized weapons belonged to his friends. He said his friends asked him to keep them at his shop in exchange for money and drugs.

He also admitted to taking drugs and selling them.

His criminal record showed that he was sentenced to four years in jail on charges of selling drugs and possessing illegal firearms. He was released from prison on Dec 5 last year and ran a motorcycle repair shop.

Authorities are now investigating how he got hold of the weapons.

Related news:

Defence Volunteers Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Firearms

Police in Northern Thailand Gun Trader Selling Weapons Online

Thailand Pass Set to Fast-Track Foreign Visitors

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Disable Ad Block

How to disable AdBlocker? Already Have Account? Login