Ex-Con Busted with Illegal Weapons and Illegal Drugs

Police in northeastern Thailand on Wednesday seized more than 20 weapons, ammunition and some illegal drugs during a raid in Loei province.

Police arrested M; Ekkachai Tangsomboon, 37 after the weapons and ammunition were found inside his home in the Erawan district of Loei province, police said during a media briefing Thursday.

Among the weapons seized by police were an M-16 rifle; two AK47 rifles; two sub-machine guns; two rifles, 4 handguns; 326 rounds of ammunition. Police also found 181 meth pills and 4.18 grams of crystal meth in the house.

Investigators said the man’s arrest followed complaints that the suspect allegedly took illicit drugs and used guns to threaten his family members.

During questioning, the man told police that the seized weapons belonged to his friends. He said his friends asked him to keep them at his shop in exchange for money and drugs.

He also admitted to taking drugs and selling them.

His criminal record showed that he was sentenced to four years in jail on charges of selling drugs and possessing illegal firearms. He was released from prison on Dec 5 last year and ran a motorcycle repair shop.

Authorities are now investigating how he got hold of the weapons.

