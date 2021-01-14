Chiang Rai Man Arrested for Luring Women into Forced Prostitution

Anti-Human Trafficking Police have arrested a man from the Chiang Rai for allegedly luring Thai women into forced prostitution in Brunei.

ATPD commander Pol Maj Gen Siam Boonsom said Rachen Sooksorn 49, was arrested in tambon Wiang Nuea of Wiang Chai district in Chiang Rai. His accomplice Mr Somchai Sukson, 55, was apprehended in tambon Klang Wiang of Wiang Sa district in Nan province.

Police charged them with trafficking women into forced prostitution. Their arrest followed complaints from two Thai women who fled to the Thai embassy in Brunei on March 31, 2019.

The women told police that Mr Rachen’s group had offered them work as masseuses in Brunei. With a monthly return of 100,000-200,000 baht. Saying they would have free meals and accommodation and would not have to pay for their job placement.

The women said they had been forced into prostitution upon arrival in Bandar Seri Begawan. They had not received anything in return and their passports and money had been seized. Last year two Thai women were arrested in connection with the case.

Pannipa Sukson was arrested and detained in Brunei and Kwannapa Yenjai was held at Klong Prem Central Prison.

Chiang Rai police told CTN News that Mr Rachen and Mr Somchai have denied the charges and were being held in police custody without bail.

Human Smugglers Arrested in Chiang Rai

Meanwhile, Police in Chiang Rai Province have arrested 3 Thai men and 9 illegal Chinese Nationals travelling in three cars in Thoeng district. A police spokesperson said officers stopped the three cars in front of Mae Loi Rai School in tambon Mae Loi in Theong district on Friday.

The arrests followed a tip-off that some foreign nationals were being brought into the country illegally, the police spokesperson told CTN News.

Chiang Rai police officers found nine Chinese men inside the three vehicles driven by three Thai nationals. Furthermore police also reported that the Chinese nationals had no entry documents or visas.

The Thai and Chinese nationals were taken to the Thoeng Chiang Rai police station for legal action. The Thai nationals were charged with human trafficking. The Chinese nationals were charged with entering and staying in the Kingdom without legal documentation.

Furthermore the smugglers and the Chinese nationals will be put into state quarantine for 14 days.