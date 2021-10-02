American Arrested for Assault and Rape of Thai Masseuse

Police in Bangkok arrested a 37-year-old American National for the assault and rape of a masseuse in northeastern Thailand’s Khon Kaen on Saturday. The American Man claimed he was high on drugs at the time.

The 37-year-old American, identified as Robert Andrew, was arrested at a hotel on Soi Nana in Bangkok.

The arrest of the American man comes five days after a 45-year-old woman was severely beaten and raped at a traditional Thai massage shop in Khon Kaen. After the assailant fled on a motorcycle.

Police also allege he committed an obscene act against a 12-year-old girl in Ban Phai district of Khon Kaen earlier in the day.

Thai media reports had said that the 12-year-old girl was rescued from the rape attempt by the foreigner who matched the description of the American wanted for the assault and rape of the masseuse.

Thailand’s National Police Chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk ordered a manhunt to bring the assailant into custody, saying he showed no fear of Thailand’s laws.

Police examined CCTV video from the scene of the assaults and also checked data from Thailand’s Immigration Bureau that led them to the American suspect.

American told police he was high on meth

Police Investigators found Robert was staying at a hotel on Soi Nana in Bangkok. He was arrested on a warrant issued from the Khon Kaen provincial court.

Upon a search of his hotel room, police recovered the clothes he wore on the day the offences were committed. The arresting police officers also seized his motorcycle.

Khon Kaen Police have charged the American with physical assault, rape, and illegal detention.

During questioning, the American confessed to the charges, Bangkok police said. He claimed he had taken meth pills on that day and this aroused his desire. He is being held in protective custody without bail pending further legal action.