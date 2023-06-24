Global Stock Indexes Fall, U.S. Dollar Rises on Fed Rate Hike Signals

(CTN News) – Global stock indexes experienced a decline, while the U.S. dollar strengthened on Friday as investors processed statements from Federal Reserve officials signaling forthcoming interest rate hikes.

U.S. Stock Indexes Experience Weekly Losses as Nasdaq’s Winning Streak Ends

Major U.S. stock indexes concluded the week with losses, as the Nasdaq snapped its eight-week winning streak and the S&P 500 ended a five-week period of gains.

In a Reuters interview, San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly expressed that two more rate hikes in the current year are a “very reasonable” projection.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to U.S. lawmakers also indicated that the central bank had not completed its tightening cycle, although he reassured a cautious approach. Wall Street saw the Nasdaq leading losses, and all major sectors of the S&P 500 closed lower for the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) declined by 219.28 points, or 0.65%, closing at 33,727.43. The S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 33.56 points, or 0.77%, ending at 4,348.33. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 138.09 points, or 1.01%, reaching 13,492.52.

European Stock Indexes and Global Stocks Decline in Response to Fed Comments

Across the Atlantic, the pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) experienced a 0.34% decline, while MSCI’s global stock gauge (.MIWD00000PUS) shed 0.95%.

Treasury yields fell as the market factored in the possibility of at least one more Federal Reserve rate hike shortly and considered the potential impact of weaker-than-expected growth in the eurozone.

Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York, noted that the Treasury market reflects the acknowledgment of monetary policymakers’ willingness to take on the risk of an economic slowdown in their pursuit of price stability. Benchmark 10-year notes decreased by 6.2 basis points to 3.737% from 3.799% on Thursday.

Euro zone government bond yields declined following news of notable slowdowns in German business activity, measured by purchasing managers indexes (PMI), and the contraction of French business activity for the first time in five months.

The foreign exchange market was affected by disappointing business activity data worldwide, leading to a souring of risk sentiment.

Data revealed that U.S. business activity in June reached a three-month low, with services growth easing for the first time this year and the manufacturing sector experiencing further contraction. Consequently, the dollar index rose by 0.469%, with the euro declining by 0.58% to $1.0892.

Oil prices ended lower for the day and recorded a weekly decline as traders grew concerned about the demand outlook. Brent crude fell by 29 cents, settling at $73.85 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped by 35 cents, reaching $69.16.