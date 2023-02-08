Connect with us

WhatsApp Introduces 'set' Of New Status Features For Users Worldwide
WhatsApp Introduces 'set' Of New Status Features For Users Worldwide

(CTN NEWS) – WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has been adding fresh features and improving the user experience. The new improvements demonstrate the app’s dedication to enhancing the user experience.

According to WaBetaInfo on Tuesday, the instant messaging app has unveiled several new status update capabilities for Android and iOS smartphones in the upcoming weeks.

WhatsApp introduced new status update functionalities in a blog post. However, some of the features on the list of recent upgrades for status updates are not entirely new.

The messaging app has ensured that these functionalities are protected by end-to-end encryption, just like all the other features.

This protects users’ privacy and enables them to safely and privately communicate updates with the individuals they choose.
selector of a private audience

Thanks to this functionality, users will have the option to select who they want to share their status updates. Because users can choose which users see their status updates, it gives the messaging app a more personalized feel.

The picture shows newly released WhatsApp features on mobile phones. — WaBetaInfo

Voice status

Thanks to this feature, users can now exchange voice notes on the status that last up to 30 seconds. It was released alongside the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.2.0.70 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.8 updates from TestFlight.

Status Reactions

Similar to message reactions, this feature enables users to respond to a status. They can respond by using the heart-eye, tears-of-joy, open-mouth, clapping hands, party popper, and 100 points emojis.

Ringing For New Updates On The Status Profile

Users can check for status updates using this functionality directly within the chat list. With the release of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.19.17, this feature was made more widely available.

Link Previews On Status

When users post a link as a status update, this feature enables them to share link previews.

According to WaBetaInfo, the app’s desktop, Android, and iOS versions all have these functionalities.

