Galaxy S23 Ultra Short Film By Ridley Scott

(CTN News) – There has been a lot of buzz around the internet regarding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ever since it was officially launched.

As of right now, some tech journalists have even proclaimed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is going to be the ‘phone of the year’.

Even though we will have to wait and test out the phone before coming to that particular conclusion, what is safe to say is that the phone is absolutely a beast of a device.

A short film was filmed on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s astronomical 200MP camera by famous Hollywood director Ridley Scott, who took the phone for a spin.

I have a spoiler for you! As you can see from the short film, it seems like it was shot with a film camera that cost a lot of money.

Find out what a Hollywood director can do with the Galaxy S23 Ultra by watching this video

In addition to The Martian, Blade Runner, Alien, Gladiator, and more, Ridley Scott has directed many successful films. In order to film the short film on Samsung’s newest flagship phone, he was given early access to the device.

In addition to this, he also directed the short film ‘Behold,’ which was also showcased at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event where the Galaxy S23 series was unveiled.

Approximately 4 minutes long, the film focuses on the story of a young man. He discovers that the right things and right behavior are a way out of the dark world he is trapped in.

Scott used the Galaxy S23 Ultra along with some other equipment throughout the short film to capture low-light scenes, which are a great example of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s amazing low-light capabilities.

There is no doubt that the footage has been enhanced and color-graded (which is quite obvious), but it still doesn’t look like it was shot using a smartphone camera.

There is a lot of marketing focus being placed on the camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra by the company.

The company wants to convey to its customers that this is the best smartphone camera experience they can get from a smartphone.

There is no doubt that Samsung’s latest flagship lives up to expectations with the help of this short film, albeit a marketing effort on the part of the company.

This new partnership between Samsung and an acclaimed Hollywood director was intended to demonstrate that Samsung’s flagship is capable of competing with Apple in high-end end market.

The Apple iPhone is well known for its ability to capture high-quality video footage. However, the crown could go either way this year.

SEE ALSO:

How Will Google And Microsoft’s AI Chatbots Affect Us?