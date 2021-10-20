Connect with us

Highlights: Liverpool Beats Atletico Madrid in Champions League
Published

52 mins ago

on

Liverpool’s Egyptian Mohamed Salah scored twice in a thrilling Champions League battle with Atletico Madrid finally winning 3-2 against Madrid.

In what felt more like a key draw than a group stage match, Liverpool took the lead by two goals, with Mohamed Salah ending a wonderful dribble with a deflected shot that beat Jan Oblak (8) to score.

Naby Keita shot a great volley from a half punt, but Atlético defended brilliantly, with Griezmann justifying his selection ahead of Luis Suárez, who surprisingly started on the bench with a quick double of his own. After a corner (20) and then in his second (34) from the edge of the penalty area, Atlético benefited from a weak Keita goal in the preparation of both goals.

Things could have been worse for the guests at halftime as Alisson made three hard stops to keep Griezmann, Joao Félix and Thomas Lemar away in a promising first half. A high shoe on Roberto Firmino and while Atlético’s 10 men defended admirably, Salah (78th) took the tour back from the penalty spot after Mario Hermoso senselessly pushed Diogo Jota, ruining this good work.

He regained his position when Jota leaned over José Giménez on a free-kick and staggered the Atlético player, but after a point was awarded, referee Daniel Siebert overruled his own decision from a monitor on the field after an inspection by the VAR, which the enraged local fans within the Wanda Metropolitano.

It was the first time their team lost a European home game in four years and Simeone ran down the tunnel at the final whistle, but the win kept Liverpool’s 100 percent start in the Champions League this season and kept them at the top of the group B.

