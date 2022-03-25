Jermain Defoe Announces His Retirement From Football After 22 Years Career

Jermain Defoe, a former Tottenham and Sunderland striker, has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39. After 57 appearances for the Three Lions, Jermain Defoe announced his decision to retire via social media.

Jermain Defoe had an illustrious career at club level, playing for 22 years since his debut in 1999, making 731 appearances in all competitions and scoring 286 goals. His popularity among English Premier League fans is especially high since he played for the Lilywhites (Tottenham Hotspur) twice, scoring 143 goals for the team. The player is also ninth in the Premier League’s all-time top scorer list with 162 goals.

Jermain Defoe’s full statement on retirement

“I have decided to retire from professional football after 22 years. This has been a really tough decision, one I have discussed with my family and those closest to me.

In 1999, I made my professional debut at the age of 17, and now I feel it is the right time for me to retire. It has been an incredible journey and I have met some amazing people.

“Football will always be in my blood, and it is a great feeling of pride and satisfaction to reflect on the successful career I’ve had over the years. I look forward to spending some quality time with my friends and family before beginning this new chapter in my life.

“Thank you very much to all the fans from every club I have played for. Your love and support throughout my career will never be forgotten, and I will always have a special bond with you all.”.

Thank you also to my amazing teammates, coaches, and staff for being such a vital part of my career.

Lastly, Jermain Defoe Said: I would like to thank my mother for giving me a ball when I was two years old and making me believe my dream could come true. I owe everything I am to her and God.”

