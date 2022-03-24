Tyreek Hill Signs Deal With Miami Dolphins Worth $120 Million

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs sent star wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a trade to the Miami Dolphins for a package of draft picks, and the Dolphins have agreed to give the three-time All-Pro first-teamer a $120m, four-year contract extension, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press.

Specifically, according to the source, the Chiefs will get the Dolphins’ first- and second-round picks, along with their fourth-round pick, in this year’s draft, and their fourth- and sixth-round picks next year.

Drew Rosenhaus, Tyreek Hill’s agent, confirmed the next extension from Miami includes $72.2m in guarantees.

The Chiefs had been in discussions with Tyreek Hill regarding a contract extension as a result of a tight salary cap situation. However, the talks had stalled over the past few days, and Tyreek Hill’s representatives asked for permission to seek a trade, which came together quickly with multiple teams expressing interest in Hill.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported this week that Hill’s contract extension was the sticking point in his departure from Kansas City, where he led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years and was an All-Pro first-team selection in 2016 and 2018.

Other teams interested in Tyreek Hill included the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets.

Tyreek Hill, 28, has made the Pro Bowl every year since entering the league. During his career with the Chiefs, he has 479 receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns in 91 games (73 starts). He has also rushed for 719 yards and six touchdowns.

111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns earned him his sixth Pro Bowl appearance in 2021. In the 2016 draft, the Chiefs selected him in the fifth round.

