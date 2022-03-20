FA Cup Semi-Final Draw 2022: Date, Time, Teams, Results, and More

There will be a draw for the semi-finals on Sunday, March 20, just before the last quarter-final between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler will conduct the draw for the semifinals.

Due to the new tradition of staging both semifinals at Wembley Stadium in London, unlike the previous rounds of the competition.

When is the FA Cup semi-final draw?

A draw for the FA Cup semi-finals will take place on Sunday, March 20 at 1:30 p.m. ET, a half-hour before the kickoff of Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool.

Date: Sunday, March 20

Sunday, March 20 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET USA stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada stream: SportsNet Now Premium

The English Football Association has announced that each quarter-final has already been assigned a number ahead of the draw. In FA Cup draws, a number is selected instead of a team name:

1 — Crystal Palace vs. Everton winner

2 — Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool winner

3 — Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea winner

4 — Southampton vs. Manchester City winner

Teams in FA Cup semi-finals

Wembley will host the four teams who win their quarter-final matches.

As long as two Championship teams remain, it’s possible for a lower league team to reach the semi-finals, but qualifying will be difficult for both.

As the 8th-placed team in the Championship, Middlesbrough will take on European champions Chelsea on Saturday. Other quarterfinals will be played on Sunday.

Club Division Tier FA Cup Titles (last) Middlesbrough Championship 2nd — Chelsea Premier League 1st 8 (2018) Crystal Palace Premier League 1st — Everton Premier League 1st 5 (1995) Southampton Premier League 1st 1 (1976) Man City Premier League 1st 6 (2019) Nottingham Forest Championship 2nd 2 (1959) Liverpool Premier League 1st 7 (2006)

When are FA Cup semi-finals played?

After the quarter-finals conclude on March 20, almost a month will pass before the semi-finals, which will take place the weekend of April 16-17.

Saturday, April 16, will see the first semi-final, and Sunday, April 17, will see the second semi-final.

In contrast to the first two rounds of the competition, the FA Cup semi-finals will not resort to a replay if a draw is reached at full time. A game that is level after 90 minutes will continue with 30 minutes of extra time, followed by a penalty-kick shootout if the teams cannot be separated after that.

After that, the final will be held less than a month later. The match is expected to take place on Saturday, May 14, as is traditional in mid-May.

