UFC 2022 Schedule: Is Everyone Ready to Watch Every Major Fight?

UFC prepares for a busy 2022 event schedule following a year of pay-per-views and fight nights. There are championships on the line, revenge schemes are plotted, and chances are plenty for fresh faces to become the next big thing.

As the year gets underway, two of the promotion’s champions have stood tall as heavyweight king Francis Ngannou turned away interim champion Ciryl Gane in January, and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya did the same to Robert Whittaker.

In November, Islam Makhachev reminded once again why he could be the next lightweight title challenger by dismantling late replacement Bobby Green.

To start off March, Colby Covington beat his former teammate Jorge Masvidal in five rounds by dominating him. Covington is now vying for a fight with Dustin Poirier, a former lightweight title challenger.

London hosted a massive promotion with nearly every fight giving fans a thrill. Now they return to the States with a show in Columbus, Ohio. Curtis Blaydes takes on Chris Daukaus in the main event. Most recently, Blaydes beat Jairzinho Rozenstruik in September. Daukaus lost by TKO to Derrick Lewis, ending a five-fight winning streak.

Here is a complete listing of all the UFC pay-per-view and Fight Night events scheduled for 2022

Upcoming UFC Schedule

Event Date Main event Weight class Location TV UFC Fight Night March 26 Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus Heavyweight Columbus, Ohio ESPN+ UFC 273 April 9 Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Chan Sung Jung Featherweight title Jacksonville, Florida ESPN+ PPV UFC Fight Night April 16 Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad Welterweight Las Vegas ESPN+ UFC Fight Night April 23 Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade Women’s flyweight Las Vegas ESPN+ UFC Fight Night April 30 Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera Bantamweight Las Vegas ESPN+ UFC 274 May 7 Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Justin Gaethje Lightweight title Phoenix ESPN+ PPV UFC 276 July 2 TBD TBD Las Vegas ESPN+ PPV UFC 281 Oct. 22 TBD TBD Abu Dhabi ESPN+ PPV

