Bodybuilder Vahid Badpei Wins Classic Physique at 2022 Thailand Pro

Thailand hosted the 2022 Thailand Pro on Saturday. Bodybuilder Participants in four different divisions were vying for a spot at the 2022 Olympia.

In the end, Bodybuilder Vahid Badpei won the Classic Physique division and Yunlong Pin won the Men’s 212 division.

In pro bodybuilding, the highlight of this weekend was the 2022 Thailand Pro, in which Classic Physique, 212, Physique, and Bikini competed to qualify for the Olympia.

As the night’s premier competition event, Classic Physique showcased a strong pool of international bodybuilders. These bodybuilders were not only competing for qualification but also vying for attention among the elite of the sport.

Vahid Badpei earned that attention with an impressive physique and a winning performance.

The men’s 212 bodybuilder division was another highlight of the night, with Yunlong Pin taking first place, followed by Hamed Mahmoud Eyni in second and Naser Mohammed in third.

There was close competition among all three competitors due to their powerful physiques.

The full results of the show have been released.

Below is a full breakdown of the show, and you can find out which athletes qualified for the Olympia!

In the month of March, there’ve been several recent Olympia 2022 qualifier competitions went down, starting with Arnold Classic 2022, followed by the Boston Pro, then the Kuwait Classic Pro, Fitworld Pro, Musclecontest Campinas Pro, Asia Grand Prix Pro, Caribbean Pro Bermuda, and the San Diego Pro to name a few. The deadline to qualify for the 2022 Olympia is November 20, 2022.

2022 Thailand Pro Bodybuilder Winners From All Divisions:

Men’s 212: Yunlong Pin

Yunlong Pin Classic Physique: Vahid Badpei

Vahid Badpei Men’s Physique: Ronpaisan Ruangsangpen

Ronpaisan Ruangsangpen Bikini: Jil Meret Schmitz

Men’s 212 Bodybuilder Class



Winner — Yunlong Pin

Second Place — Hamed Mahmoud Eini

Third Place — Lin Ching-Chieh

Fourth Place — Naser Mohammed

Fifth Place — Richard Morilla

Sixth Place — Abdul Aziz Almershdi

Classic Physique

Winner — Vahid Badpei

Second Place — Abdullah Alsairafi

Third Place — Mohamed Kazem Zolfaghari

Fourth Place — Ali Shams Ghamar

Fifth Place — Omar Khaldi

Sixth Place — Damian Kuffel

Seventh Place — Denis Romanov

Eighth Place — Vahid Ahdno Zarnagh

Ninth Place — Junho Kim

Tenth Place — Reza Smith

Men’s Bodybuilder Physique

Winner — Ronpaisan Ruangsangpen

Second Place — Joven Sagabain

Third Place — Joshua Eng Chemg Shin

Fourth Place — Nishant Bansai

Fifth Place — Mohammad Afroz Khichi

Sixth Place — Omer Bahamed

Seventh Place — Bader Alsabri

Eighth Place — Li Hsuan Liu

Ninth Place — Viet Doan

Tenth Place — Ilya Kvashnin

