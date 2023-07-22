(CTN NEWS) – In an increasingly interconnected world, social media has become an integral part of our daily lives.

A recent study conducted by digital advisory firm Kepios revealed a staggering statistic – nearly five billion people, accounting for slightly over 60 percent of the global population, are actively engaged on social media platforms.

This represents a remarkable 3.7 percent increase over the past year alone, as reported in Kepios’ latest quarterly report.

The Soaring Reach of Social Media: Bridging Gaps and Exposing Disparities

The rise of social media has been nothing short of remarkable, with the number of social network users rapidly approaching the number of internet users worldwide, currently standing at an impressive 5.19 billion individuals, equating to 64.5 percent of the world’s population.

This surge in social media adoption has been facilitated by the widespread availability of smartphones and affordable internet access, making it easier for people to connect and share their lives virtually.

However, despite the exponential growth in social media usage, there are significant regional disparities.

In regions like east and central Africa, only one out of eleven people actively participate in social media platforms, highlighting the digital divide in certain parts of the world.

Social Media Engagement: Contrasting Habits in India, Brazil, and Japan

On the other hand, in India, the world’s most populous nation, the figure stands at an impressive one out of three individuals actively engaged in social media activities.

Not only has the number of social media users increased, but so has the time spent on these platforms.

On average, people now spend approximately 2 hours and 26 minutes per day scrolling through their favorite apps and connecting with friends and family online.

However, this average conceals stark differences between countries.

For instance, Brazilians spend an astonishing average of 3 hours and 49 minutes on social media each day, whereas the Japanese dedicate less than an hour to their virtual interactions.

As social media continues to evolve, users are diversifying their presence across various platforms. The average social media user is now active on seven different platforms, highlighting the multifaceted nature of our digital identities.

Notably, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has emerged as a major player in the industry, with three of its platforms – WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook – ranking among the favorites for users worldwide.

The Influence of Social Media: China’s Homegrown Giants and Global Favorites”

China, a technological powerhouse, boasts its own social media giants. Three apps, namely WeChat, TikTok, and the local version of TikTok, Douyin, have gained immense popularity in the country.

Meanwhile, Twitter, Messenger, and Telegram remain popular choices for social media enthusiasts across the globe.

The impact of social media on society is profound, offering opportunities for connectivity, information dissemination, and social engagement on an unprecedented scale.

It has revolutionized the way we interact, conduct business, and stay informed about world events.

However, it is essential to acknowledge the challenges posed by social media, such as issues related to privacy, misinformation, and online harassment.

As the number of users continues to rise, it becomes imperative for individuals, governments, and social media companies to work collaboratively in addressing these challenges and creating a safe and responsible digital space for all.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the proliferation of social media has transformed the world into a global village, with billions of people connected across borders and cultures.

The latest study by Kepios underscores the significant growth in social media adoption, with nearly five billion active users worldwide.

As social media usage continues to shape our lives, it is vital to strike a balance between embracing the positive aspects of connectivity and being mindful of the potential challenges that come with this digital revolution.

Only then can we truly harness the power of social media for the collective benefit of humanity.

