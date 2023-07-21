Thailand’s Parliament Blocks Progressive Winner of May Elections for Prime Minister

(CTN News) – significant upheavals and power struggles have marked Thailand’s political landscape. In May’s nationwide elections, the progressive Move Forward Party emerged as a strong opposition force, promising substantial structural reforms to the country’s military-backed rule.

However, their leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, has faced hurdles in becoming the Prime Minister due to accusations of violating election laws and resistance from the powerful conservative establishment, which includes the military, monarchy, and influential elites. As tensions escalate, the future of Thailand’s political direction remains uncertain.

The May elections saw a remarkable voter turnout, indicating widespread dissatisfaction with the military-backed establishment’s rule, which has persisted since the 2014 coup led by then-army chief Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The Move Forward Party’s platform, advocating reforms in the military, economy, decentralization of power, and even the monarchy, struck a chord with the electorate. This support allowed them to win the largest share of seats and led a coalition of opposition parties aiming to form a majority government.

Despite the party’s popularity, Pita Limjaroenrat’s nomination for Prime Minister was blocked twice by Thailand’s parliament. A complaint filed by the Election Commission accused him of violating election laws by allegedly holding shares in a media company. Pita has vehemently denied these accusations and accused the Election Commission of hastening the case’s court proceedings.

In the political system shaped by the previous junta, the formation of a government requires a majority in both the lower and upper houses of parliament, totaling 375 seats out of 749.

The establishment, including an unelected 250-member Senate appointed by the military, holds considerable sway in the parliamentary process, favoring pro-military candidates.

In his bid to become Prime Minister, Pita Limjaroenrat fell short of securing the required majority votes. This setback has fueled the frustrations of the Move Forward Party’s young and passionate support base, increasing the likelihood of mass street protests. The uncertainty of the situation raises concerns about the party’s future trajectory and the country’s stability.

Thailand’s conservative establishment has a history of resisting significant changes to the status quo, with the Constitutional Court frequently ruling in favor of the political elite.

The military has also intervened, toppling democratically elected governments during moments of instability, adding to the country’s history of successful coups.

As the investigation into Pita Limjaroenrat’s alleged election law violation continues, his status as a lawmaker hangs in the balance.

The situation has intensified divisions within Thai society and raised questions about the country’s political direction. With the Move Forward Party’s support base rallying behind them, Thailand may witness further political turbulence in its quest for change.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand to Hold Another PM Vote on July 27, Pita Excluded