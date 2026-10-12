Nene Royal Balances Stardom and School After AGT Win

Last Updated on October 12, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

PHUKET – Sixteen-year-old Rattikarn Amloy, better known as Nene Royal, has completely turned the music world upside down. The talented teenage guitarist from Phuket recently won the 21st season of America’s Got Talent.

Her explosive rock performances captured hearts across the globe and brought immense pride to Thailand. Now, she is navigating a sudden whirlwind of fame, prize money, and major life changes.

Life looks vastly different for the young musician these days. She went from playing her guitar at home to performing on one of the world’s biggest stages. Fans everywhere are eager to know how she is handling her newfound success. From securing massive brand deals to moving her family across the country, Nene is taking it all in stride.

Key Takeaways:

Nene Royal won the $1 million prize on America’s Got Talent and opted for the one-time lump sum payment.

She landed major endorsements, including a scholarship and a luxury Bangkok condo from Thailand’s CP Group.

Despite her massive global success, the teenager remains focused on returning to school and supporting her close-knit family.

Exploring the Massive Prize Money and Endorsements

Winning the famous television talent show comes with a truly massive financial reward. Nene earned the grand prize of $1 million, which is roughly 33 million Thai baht. Winners can choose to take yearly payouts or accept a one-time lump sum. Nene chose the single payment, walking away with around $300,000 to $430,000 before taxes.

The cash prize is just the beginning of her overall financial success. Major brands and companies are lining up to work with the young rock star. She is currently a featured artist with Enya Music and successfully sells her own custom merchandise online. Furthermore, the Thai government plans to make her an official ambassador for tourism promotion.

Perhaps the most life-changing gift came from Thailand’s biggest private company. The billionaire Chearavanont family, owners of the CP Group, gifted her family a luxury 98-square-meter condominium in Bangkok. They also awarded Nene a continuing educational scholarship to securely fund her future. According to a recent Thai PBS World report, she is already booked for high-profile gigs like opening for Avenged Sevenfold.

Balancing School and a Booming Music Career

Many child stars leave their education behind, but Nene is taking a different path. The young star is highly focused on finishing her schooling in Thailand. Thanks to the generous CP Group scholarship, her educational future is fully secure. She plans to balance her academic studies with her demanding new entertainment schedule.

Her professional schedule is certainly filling up fast with exciting new projects. Beyond live concert performances, Nene is officially breaking into the movie industry. She will provide the voice for the character Billie Doe in the Thai release of Disney’s animated film Hexed. Even with these big Hollywood projects, going to school remains a top priority for the teenager.

Teachers and fans alike are heavily praising her grounded approach to fame. Staying in school allows her to enjoy a normal teenage experience away from the flashing cameras. This healthy balance is crucial for her long-term mental well-being and creative growth. Nene continuously proves you can chase global rock stardom while still doing your daily homework.

How Her Family is Coping with Global Fame

The sudden rush of global fame has deeply impacted Nene’s entire family. Her parents, Narong Amloy and Chuanpit Poonkerd, have always strongly supported her musical dreams. Nene also has a younger brother who is twelve years her junior. Moving from the quiet beaches of Phuket to a bustling Bangkok luxury condo is a massive shift for everyone.

Despite the dramatic lifestyle changes, the family is reportedly adapting very well. They are working incredibly hard to keep Nene’s daily life as normal and grounded as possible. Her mother recently celebrated Nene receiving an “outstandingly filial child” certificate for National Mother’s Day. The family stays close-knit, ensuring the young star feels entirely safe amid the media frenzy.

The support system surrounding Nene is a major reason for her continued success. Local officials in Phuket even held a special ceremony to present her with a certificate of appreciation. Her parents make sure that she remains connected to her humble roots despite these high honors. This strong foundation will undoubtedly help her navigate the complicated world of the music business.

Ultimately, Nene Royal’s incredible journey is a heartwarming family success story. Her parents helped her learn to play the guitar through YouTube videos when she was just a little girl. Now, they are proudly watching her conquer the entire global music industry. With her loving family firmly by her side, Nene is ready for whatever comes next.

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